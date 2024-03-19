Social Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters as residents decry a 'lack of respect'

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
5,503
Reaction score
9,699
www.yahoo.com

Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters as residents decry a 'lack of respect'

Chicago has begun evicting some migrants from its shelters, a controversial policy that has been delayed for months but appeared haphazard, one migrant told NBC News.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Chicago has begun evicting some migrants from its shelters, a controversial policy that had been delayed for months but appeared haphazard, a migrant told NBC News on Monday.

Migrants who have been evicted, as well as those who face a rapidly approaching deadline, said there has been widespread confusion about the process and frustration with being forced to leave while they still lack the resources to find their own places to stay.

In the first two days of enforcement, fewer than 10 migrants have been evicted from their shelters, according to the city. Five migrants were forced to leave Monday because of the policy, a city spokesperson said, while three were evicted Sunday.

Franklin Romero, 29, a Venezuelan migrant, said someone told him at the Woodlawn shelter just one day before that he had to leave by 2 p.m. Monday.

“It was unbelievable. We have no stability,” said Romero, who was wearing a silver coat and black pants after he was forced out on a day with freezing temperatures and snow flurries.

Romero said he tried to explain that he had to work Monday and could not leave the shelter before 2 p.m. with all of his belongings. He also said another person at the shelter told him that he actually needed to leave by 12:30 p.m.

He felt disrespected by being rushed to leave the place he called home for months.

It was clear that I needed to leave, and I respected that, but the treatment, it was a lack of respect,” he said.

The city said Monday that there were 11,253 migrants in 23 city- and state-run shelters and that it has received about 37,308 new arrivals since 2022, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending people to cities across the country.

The city has sought to limit shelter stays to 60 days for the more than 10,000 migrants, requiring them to find housing or apply for other shelter at the city’s “landing zone” for new arrivals after their exit dates arrive. The evictions also come amid a measles outbreak at one of the shelters.

Thousands of migrants, including families with children, have been given extensions.

On Friday, the city said that nearly three dozen people would be evicted from their shelters Sunday, but by the evening it said 31 migrants received extensions because of the exemptions, which include enrollment in public benefits, pregnancy or infant care, medical care, medical isolation and quarantine, as well as having families with children under 18.

What a disaster.

How much will crimes will increase and more resources taking away from homeless because they won't close the borders.
 
White Whale said:
www.yahoo.com

Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters as residents decry a 'lack of respect'

Chicago has begun evicting some migrants from its shelters, a controversial policy that has been delayed for months but appeared haphazard, one migrant told NBC News.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Chicago has begun evicting some migrants from its shelters, a controversial policy that had been delayed for months but appeared haphazard, a migrant told NBC News on Monday.

Migrants who have been evicted, as well as those who face a rapidly approaching deadline, said there has been widespread confusion about the process and frustration with being forced to leave while they still lack the resources to find their own places to stay.

In the first two days of enforcement, fewer than 10 migrants have been evicted from their shelters, according to the city. Five migrants were forced to leave Monday because of the policy, a city spokesperson said, while three were evicted Sunday.

Franklin Romero, 29, a Venezuelan migrant, said someone told him at the Woodlawn shelter just one day before that he had to leave by 2 p.m. Monday.

“It was unbelievable. We have no stability,” said Romero, who was wearing a silver coat and black pants after he was forced out on a day with freezing temperatures and snow flurries.

Romero said he tried to explain that he had to work Monday and could not leave the shelter before 2 p.m. with all of his belongings. He also said another person at the shelter told him that he actually needed to leave by 12:30 p.m.

He felt disrespected by being rushed to leave the place he called home for months.

It was clear that I needed to leave, and I respected that, but the treatment, it was a lack of respect,” he said.

The city said Monday that there were 11,253 migrants in 23 city- and state-run shelters and that it has received about 37,308 new arrivals since 2022, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending people to cities across the country.

The city has sought to limit shelter stays to 60 days for the more than 10,000 migrants, requiring them to find housing or apply for other shelter at the city’s “landing zone” for new arrivals after their exit dates arrive. The evictions also come amid a measles outbreak at one of the shelters.

Thousands of migrants, including families with children, have been given extensions.

On Friday, the city said that nearly three dozen people would be evicted from their shelters Sunday, but by the evening it said 31 migrants received extensions because of the exemptions, which include enrollment in public benefits, pregnancy or infant care, medical care, medical isolation and quarantine, as well as having families with children under 18.

What a disaster.

How much will crimes will increase and more resources taking away from homeless because they won't close the borders.
Click to expand...


Has crime increased because of migrants?
Will crime increase because of migrants?
Data?
 
They need to go home. The fact that they're taking resources from citizens on the taxpayer dime is disgusting. And of course a ton of them are going to pop out babies on the taxpayer dime as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime US-Mexico border at Eagle Pass faces 'absolute collapse': NO Border Patrol agents are patrolling large areas of border as 14,000 migrants enter city
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
kahiljabroni
kahiljabroni
LeonardoBjj
Crime Migrants are being raped at Mexico border as they await entry to US
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
SammyPops
SammyPops
LeonardoBjj
Social A Spanish official says spotter planes are helping curtail the number of West African migrant boats
Replies
0
Views
210
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Social The price of passage: Migrants fear threat of extortion in Guatemala
Replies
12
Views
494
lilelvis
lilelvis
LeonardoBjj
Social A record number of migrants have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands this year. Most are from Senegal
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,329
Messages
55,271,851
Members
174,716
Latest member
abdullah ashraf

Share this page

Back
Top