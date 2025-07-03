jeskola
I didn't see anything posted about Cheyanne's retirement last week.
Perhaps more famous on here for her relationships with JP Buys and Roman Dolidze than her fighting career.
Four-fight UFC veteran retires from MMA: ‘Comes with a lot of heart break’
Last week, UFC women’s Strawweight and Contender Series veteran Cheyanne Vlismas (formerly Buys) announced her retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) after a 30-month hiatus from competition to pursue motherhood.
