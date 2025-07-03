News Cheyanne Vlismas, four-fight UFC veteran, retires from MMA: ‘Comes with a lot of heart break’

I didn't see anything posted about Cheyanne's retirement last week.

Perhaps more famous on here for her relationships with JP Buys and Roman Dolidze than her fighting career.

Four-fight UFC veteran retires from MMA: ‘Comes with a lot of heart break’

Last week, UFC women’s Strawweight and Contender Series veteran Cheyanne Vlismas (formerly Buys) announced her retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) after a 30-month hiatus from competition to pursue motherhood.
The most sensible thing a WMMA fighter can do instead of joining Only Fans or starting a dumbass podcast.

I hope more fighters follow her example instead trying the PVZ or Ostovich route.
 
The most sensible thing a WMMA fighter can do instead of joining Only Fans or starting a dumbass podcast.

I hope more fighters follow her example instead trying the PVZ or Ostovich route.
Bro she literally cheated on her husband with another fighter, left him in legal turmoil so she could flee to another country (Georgia) while still married, has multiple children with a man who also has a wife

And somehow showing your tits for money is evil?
 
Knew this was coming for her.

I mean, Roman has knocked her up like twice or something with no breaks in between. She has had no time for fighting with that Georgian Chad putting her to the sword nonstop.

She's probably got another baby cooking as we speak.

She was living with Roman and his wife, I think lol. What a setup that guy has.
 
Bro she literally cheated on her husband with another fighter, left him in legal turmoil so she could flee to another country (Georgia) while still married, has multiple children with a man who also has a wife

And somehow showing your tits for money is evil?
Yeah that was pretty shitty too.
 
I’ve seen her name a few times on cards, but I swear I’ve never seen a single one of her fights.
 
Knew this was coming for her.

I mean, Roman has knocked her up like twice or something with no breaks in between. She has had no time for fighting with that Georgian Chad putting her to the sword nonstop.

She's probably got another baby cooking as we speak.

She was living with Roman and his wife, I think lol. What a setup that guy has.
Sex is all fun until you bust that nut and realize you have to live and deal with two women.

<6>
 
