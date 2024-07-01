heloder said: So if not the regulatory agencies, who now are the "experts" in their "field" and where will "courts" get their "knowledge" of certain "subjects" in order to "interpret" the "law"?



Or are we just going to go full retard here and say regulation is bad and there shouldn't be any? Click to expand...

The Little Boats that Could: Supreme Court rules for fishermen​

That's not what this ruling mean at all. They still can enact regulation but with checks on their power. Agencies can't just add provisions or make additional rules without oversight.Read the case that got this ball rolling. The fishing regulatory body overseeing fishermen decided all fishing boats were to pay for their inspector to be on their vessel at $700 per day. Not even the captain makes that kind of money.There was no provisions in the bill to make fishing boats cover this cost when it was passed by Congress. But NOAA decided to charge fishermen to cover these costs.July 1, 2024William Bright, Wayne Reichle, and Stefan Axelsson manage commercial fishing businesses in New Jersey, targeting Atlantic herring. For many years, fishermen like Bill, Wayne, and Stefan have been required to carry federal observers on their vessels when venturing into the Atlantic to catch herring. These observers are mandated to ensure that the fishermen comply with legal catch limits, aiming to prevent overfishing.However, in 2020, NOAA Fisheries overreached the authority granted to the agency by law, and decided that herring fishermen should directly pay the observers' salaries, potentially costing them up to $700 per day. According to estimates, the cost of the observers could amount to over 20 percent of the revenue from their catch.Consequently, Reichle, Bright, and Axelsson filed a lawsuit against the federal government in"From the beginning, the most important thing for us was the ability to continue fishing and continue operating the way we've operated for a number of years," Wayne Reichle toldMeghan Lapp, fisheries liaison at Seafreeze Ltd. in Point Judith, Rhode Island, homeport of the fishing vessel, faced similar issues.Ms. Lapp noted that their complaints went through fisheries council meetings and NOAA officials, but to no avail."I was ignored the entirety of the time because the agency knew it would have deference if it ever got to court," Ms. Lapp told. Thus, they filedThe implications of these cases extend far beyond the shores of New Jersey and Rhode Island.Today, in its decision onand, the Supreme Court has overturned “Chevron deference,” a 40-year-old legal precedent.“If the intent of Congress is clear, that is the end of the matter; for the court, as well as the agency, must give effect to the unambiguously expressed intent of Congress,” Justice John Paul Stevens wrote for a 6-0 court in the 1984opinion. But “if the statute is silent or ambiguous with respect to the specific issue,” the Chevron precedent dictated that courts should defer to interpretations by the agency charged with implementing the law.