Honestly, this is great news. Anything the Federal government runs turns to shit and the mass multitudes of administrative state agencies that have operated unimpeded since Chevron Deference was instituted in the 70's have suffered a serious set back.
This is a far more important ruling than this Presidential Election. The Administrative State Agencies have welded far too much power without Judicial oversight for decades. For Example, Biden tried to jam vaccine mandates down our throats through OSHA... which barely was rejected by the Supreme Court. But only because OSHA had overstepped it's authority.
But another major event that could have massive impacts on the direction of federal public policy over the longer term came less than 12 hours after the conclusion of that debate. Around mid-morning on Friday the US Supreme Court handed down a 6-3 decision in the case styled Loper Bright v. Raimondo. In doing so, the Court rescinded the longstanding Chevron deference judicial doctrine.
Indeed, the major portion of the Biden energy and climate policy agenda - and the Obama administration’s agenda before it - has been enacted via the regulatory process. While congress enacted hundreds of billions of dollars in tax incentives and subsidies designed to spur investment in the chosen, rent-seeking industries being offered as alternatives to fossil fuels, the legislative branch has otherwise been paralyzed in the energy and climate policymaking realm.
The existence of the Chevron deference has worked to ensure the judiciary branch of government has also been largely paralyzed to act decisively to review and overrule elements of the Biden agenda whenever the EPA, Bureau of Land Management or other agencies impose regulations that may lie outside the scope and intent of the governing statutes. In effect, this doctrine has served as a key enabler of the massive growth of what has come to be known as the US administrative state.
When established in 1984 in a unanimous, 6-0 decision written by Justice John Paul Stevens, Chevron instructed federal courts to defer to the judgment of legal counsel for the regulatory agencies when such regulations were challenged via litigation. Since that time, agencies focused on extending their authority well outside the original intents of the governing statutes have relied on the doctrine to ensure they will not be overturned.
Congress essentially surrendered its oversight authority two decades ago by failing to carry out its duties to pass real budget bills, choosing to rely instead on a seemingly endless series of omnibus continuing resolutions. That paralysis has left these regulatory bureaucracies of the executive branch of government meeting little resistance from the other two branches. The result has been a massive growth of the administrative state across all areas of government scope.
In his concurring opinion in the Loper Bright decision, Justice Neil Gorsuch summarizes the impacts Chevron has created over the past 40 years, saying it “precludes courts from exercising the judicial power vested in them by Article III to say what the law is. It forces judges to abandon the best reading of the law in favor of views of those presently holding the reins of the Executive Branch. It requires judges to change, and change again, their interpretations of the law as and when the government demands. And that transfer of power has exactly the sort of consequences one might expect.”
Where energy and climate policy is concerned, another key threshold moment came in 2007. Justice Stevens was also the author of the decision that year in the Massachusetts v. EPA case in which a more divided Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision giving EPA the authority to regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act. That decision has served as the very foundation for most elements of expansive climate policies that have followed.
In my piece last year, I noted that, even with Chevron in place, progress towards meeting Biden’s aggressive energy transition goals had already fallen well behind the pace needed to meet them. That deficit of progress has only become more pronounced over the past 14 months.
The Chevron Deference Is Dead. Will The Administrative State Follow?The national media focus Friday centered on the fallout from President Joe Biden's stunning performance in his presidential debate with former President Donald Trump. That was as it should be given the immediate, near-term impacts that event could have on the country and its public policy direction.
The Bottom Line
