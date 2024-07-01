  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Law Chevron Deference quietly eliminated during Election Chaos

Honestly, this is great news. Anything the Federal government runs turns to shit and the mass multitudes of administrative state agencies that have operated unimpeded since Chevron Deference was instituted in the 70's have suffered a serious set back.

This is a far more important ruling than this Presidential Election. The Administrative State Agencies have welded far too much power without Judicial oversight for decades. For Example, Biden tried to jam vaccine mandates down our throats through OSHA... which barely was rejected by the Supreme Court. But only because OSHA had overstepped it's authority.

The Chevron Deference Is Dead. Will The Administrative State Follow?​

The national media focus Friday centered on the fallout from President Joe Biden’s stunning performance in his presidential debate with former President Donald Trump. That was as it should be given the immediate, near-term impacts that event could have on the country and its public policy direction.

But another major event that could have massive impacts on the direction of federal public policy over the longer term came less than 12 hours after the conclusion of that debate. Around mid-morning on Friday the US Supreme Court handed down a 6-3 decision in the case styled Loper Bright v. Raimondo. In doing so, the Court rescinded the longstanding Chevron deference judicial doctrine.

Indeed, the major portion of the Biden energy and climate policy agenda - and the Obama administration’s agenda before it - has been enacted via the regulatory process. While congress enacted hundreds of billions of dollars in tax incentives and subsidies designed to spur investment in the chosen, rent-seeking industries being offered as alternatives to fossil fuels, the legislative branch has otherwise been paralyzed in the energy and climate policymaking realm.

The existence of the Chevron deference has worked to ensure the judiciary branch of government has also been largely paralyzed to act decisively to review and overrule elements of the Biden agenda whenever the EPA, Bureau of Land Management or other agencies impose regulations that may lie outside the scope and intent of the governing statutes. In effect, this doctrine has served as a key enabler of the massive growth of what has come to be known as the US administrative state.

When established in 1984 in a unanimous, 6-0 decision written by Justice John Paul Stevens, Chevron instructed federal courts to defer to the judgment of legal counsel for the regulatory agencies when such regulations were challenged via litigation. Since that time, agencies focused on extending their authority well outside the original intents of the governing statutes have relied on the doctrine to ensure they will not be overturned.

Congress essentially surrendered its oversight authority two decades ago by failing to carry out its duties to pass real budget bills, choosing to rely instead on a seemingly endless series of omnibus continuing resolutions. That paralysis has left these regulatory bureaucracies of the executive branch of government meeting little resistance from the other two branches. The result has been a massive growth of the administrative state across all areas of government scope.

In his concurring opinion in the Loper Bright decision, Justice Neil Gorsuch summarizes the impacts Chevron has created over the past 40 years, saying it “precludes courts from exercising the judicial power vested in them by Article III to say what the law is. It forces judges to abandon the best reading of the law in favor of views of those presently holding the reins of the Executive Branch. It requires judges to change, and change again, their interpretations of the law as and when the government demands. And that transfer of power has exactly the sort of consequences one might expect.”

Where energy and climate policy is concerned, another key threshold moment came in 2007. Justice Stevens was also the author of the decision that year in the Massachusetts v. EPA case in which a more divided Supreme Court issued a 5-4 decision giving EPA the authority to regulate carbon dioxide as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act. That decision has served as the very foundation for most elements of expansive climate policies that have followed.

The Bottom Line​

The recission of the Chevron deference will not only make it more difficult for aggressive regulators to expand the scope of their authority - it will also increase the likelihood of success for court challenges to regulations already in place.

In my piece last year, I noted that, even with Chevron in place, progress towards meeting Biden’s aggressive energy transition goals had already fallen well behind the pace needed to meet them. That deficit of progress has only become more pronounced over the past 14 months.
 


For those who don't understand what Chevron Deference is, and why SCOTUS ended it, here's the long and short of it:

A family fishing company, Loper Bright Enterprises, was being driven out of business, because they couldn't afford the $700 per day they were being charged by the National Marine Fisheries Service to monitor their company.

The thing is, federal law doesn't authorize NMFS to charge businesses for this. They just decided to start doing it in 2013.

Why did they think they could away with just charging people without any legal authorization?

Because in 1984, in the Chevron decision, the Supreme Court decided that regulatory agencies were the "experts" in their field, and the courts should just defer to their "interpretation" of the law.So for the past 40 years, federal agencies have been able to "interpret" laws to mean whatever they want, and the courts had to just go with it.It was called Chevron Deference, and it put bureaucrats in charge of the country.It's how the OHSA was able to decide that everyone who worked for a large company had to get the jab, or be fired.No law gave them that authority, they just made it up.

It's how the ATF was able to decide a piece of plastic was a "machine gun".

It's how the NCRS was able to decide that a small puddle was a "protected wetlands".It's how out-of-control agencies have been able to create rules out of thin air, and force you to comply, and the courts had to simply defer to them, because they were the "experts".

Imagine if your local police could just arrest you, for any reason, and no judge or jury was allowed to determine if you'd actually committed a crime or not. Just off to jail you go.

That's what Chevron Deference was. It was not only blatantly unconstitutional, it caused immeasurable harm to everyone.

Thankfully, it's now gone.
 
That’s true and also the reason why Biden is the worst president in my lifetime
This ruling is far more important than who's going to win in November.

Because no matter who's currently in office, Red or Blue, these mini-dictators of the alphabet agencies run unabated with minimal oversight or checks due to the Chevron Deference ruling in the 80's. Judges stopped determining whether these agencies overstepped their authority because of that one ruling.

Like Fauci... A cockroach who's been operating mostly unsupervised since the Aids epidemic. The highest paid federal employee... Funding GOF in Wuhan even after Obama banned it. So Fauci moved it overseas and funded it through the backdoor...

Hoping that full story comes out one day.
 
Because in 1984, in the Chevron decision, the Supreme Court decided that regulatory agencies were the "experts" in their field, and the courts should just defer to their "interpretation" of the law.
So if not the regulatory agencies, who now are the "experts" in their "field" and where will "courts" get their "knowledge" of certain "subjects" in order to "interpret" the "law"?

Or are we just going to go full retard here and say regulation is bad and there shouldn't be any?
 
Doesn’t sound like a very good decision to me. Instead of administrative officials regulating things it’s going to be judges making these decisions instead
 
Doesn’t sound like a very good decision to me. Instead of administrative officials regulating things it’s going to be judges making these decisions instead
Huh? It means that Congress has to legislate (imagine that) and not goofs making up their own laws at alphabet agencies like the ATF loves doing.
 
Huh? It means that Congress has to legislate (imagine that) and not goofs making up their own laws at alphabet agencies like the ATF loves doing.
Congress is so gridlocked it won’t be able to pass anything especially in a divided congress, thus regulatory decisions will be handled by judges when laws are unclear
 
Doesn’t sound like a very good decision to me. Instead of administrative officials regulating things it’s going to be judges making these decisions instead
imagine actually wanting to be dominated by bureaucrats.
 
So if not the regulatory agencies, who now are the "experts" in their "field" and where will "courts" get their "knowledge" of certain "subjects" in order to "interpret" the "law"?

Or are we just going to go full retard here and say regulation is bad and there shouldn't be any?
That's not what this ruling mean at all. They still can enact regulation but with checks on their power. Agencies can't just add provisions or make additional rules without oversight.

Read the case that got this ball rolling. The fishing regulatory body overseeing fishermen decided all fishing boats were to pay for their inspector to be on their vessel at $700 per day. Not even the captain makes that kind of money.

There was no provisions in the bill to make fishing boats cover this cost when it was passed by Congress. But NOAA decided to charge fishermen to cover these costs.

www.nationalfisherman.com

The Little Boats that Could: Supreme Court rules for fishermen

www.nationalfisherman.com www.nationalfisherman.com

July 1, 2024

The Little Boats that Could: Supreme Court rules for fishermen​

crop.Nordic%20Viking.png.medium-cropped.800x500.png



William Bright, Wayne Reichle, and Stefan Axelsson manage commercial fishing businesses in New Jersey, targeting Atlantic herring. For many years, fishermen like Bill, Wayne, and Stefan have been required to carry federal observers on their vessels when venturing into the Atlantic to catch herring. These observers are mandated to ensure that the fishermen comply with legal catch limits, aiming to prevent overfishing.

However, in 2020, NOAA Fisheries overreached the authority granted to the agency by law, and decided that herring fishermen should directly pay the observers' salaries, potentially costing them up to $700 per day. According to estimates, the cost of the observers could amount to over 20 percent of the revenue from their catch.

Consequently, Reichle, Bright, and Axelsson filed a lawsuit against the federal government in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo.

"From the beginning, the most important thing for us was the ability to continue fishing and continue operating the way we've operated for a number of years," Wayne Reichle told Scripps News.

Meghan Lapp, fisheries liaison at Seafreeze Ltd. in Point Judith, Rhode Island, homeport of the fishing vessel Relentless, faced similar issues.

Ms. Lapp noted that their complaints went through fisheries council meetings and NOAA officials, but to no avail.

"I was ignored the entirety of the time because the agency knew it would have deference if it ever got to court," Ms. Lapp told National Fisherman. Thus, they filed Relentless, Inc. v. Department of Commerce.

The implications of these cases extend far beyond the shores of New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Today, in its decision on Loper Bright and Relentless, the Supreme Court has overturned “Chevron deference,” a 40-year-old legal precedent.

“If the intent of Congress is clear, that is the end of the matter; for the court, as well as the agency, must give effect to the unambiguously expressed intent of Congress,” Justice John Paul Stevens wrote for a 6-0 court in the 1984 Chevron opinion. But “if the statute is silent or ambiguous with respect to the specific issue,” the Chevron precedent dictated that courts should defer to interpretations by the agency charged with implementing the law.
 
So you're saying that for every single issue that comes forth, Congress is going to have to study the subject and come to the correct conclusion, and have it decided upon by the majority?

No dipshit

It means that if a regulatory agency does make changes or adds provisions, they can be sued and Judges can determine the legality of those changes.

Before this, Judges would just cite Chevron Deference and tell American Citizens to go fuck themselves.
 
So you're saying that for every single issue that comes forth, Congress is going to have to study the subject and come to the correct conclusion, and have it decided upon by the majority?

The ATF once classified a shoestring as a machine gun.

<Dany07>
 
