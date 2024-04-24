ChessJitsu

Hi Everyone,

If anyone is familiar with ChessBoxing, I took the idea and replaced 'Boxing' with 'BJJ'.

My thesis is that ChessJitsu has all the benefits of ChessBoxing (exercising different brain states, exhibitionism, etc.) without the brain damage that's associated with Boxing.

It's something I hope to build on as I work towards attaining my black belt in BJJ and earn a 2000+ rating in chess.

My dream is to one day organize events with big influencers from Chess and BJJ and also open a ChessJitsu school one day:





 
