nice wu tang reference!from wikipediaAn earlier version of combining chess and boxing took place in a boxing club outside London in the late 1970s. The Robinson brothers were in the habit of playing a round of chess against one another after a training session at their boxing club. [11] [12] The concept of chessboxing was first coined in the 1979 kung fu filmmade by Joseph Kuo , where it referred to the Chinese variant of chess, xiangqi . In homage to the film of the same name, the band Wu-Tang Clan brought chessboxing into popular consciousness for the first time in 1993, when they released the song " Da Mystery of Chessboxin' ".