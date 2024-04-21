Chess - Path towards World Chess Championship (Gukesh Dommaraju vs Ding Lering)

SaiWa
The last round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 is a crazy end. 4 candidates are vying for the spot and it's coming down to the wire.
Gukesh has the lead (8.5) but the 3 others candidates are sitting at 8.0 points. A dream end round where the top four are fighting each other and a win (or loss) can determine who becomes the candidate.
Gukesh - 8.5 pts
Ian (Nepo) - 8.0 pts
Hikaru - 8.0 pts
Fabiano - 8.0 pts
UPDATE:
Gukesh vs Hikaru- Heading towards a tie. It would knock out Hikaru out of contention and boost Gukesh to a 9.0 score. It would force Fabi or Nepo to fight for a win to force a tie.
Fabi vs Ian - Fabi is slightly winning but he has less time and a blunder could cost him the win.
