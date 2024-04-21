Chess - Path towards World Chess Championship (Gukesh Dommaraju vs Ding Lering)

Gukesh forced the tie and knocks out Hikaru. Ever a maid never the bride is Hikaru's story IMO.



So now it's up to Fabi and Ian. Fabi had all the advantages but time trouble has plagued him in the late game and he's squandered everything down to an equal position. If anything Ian could have easily forced a tie long ago but because he has so much time he's playing on to see if Fabi can make a critical mistake. A tie knocks them both out so they're going all out. One must win to get 9pts and force a tiebreaker with Gukesh.



NOTE: Millions if not almost billion+ Indians are staying up and praying for a tie.