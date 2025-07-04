News Chess: Gukesh just beat Magnus...again.

End of an era? Perhaps there shouldn't be an * next to Gukesh's name as the World Champion, after all.

World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju has done it again, beating world number-one Magnus Carlsen from a losing position to take the sole lead in the 2025 SuperUnited Croatia Rapid & Blitz. "Now we can question Magnus' domination," said 13th World Champion Garry Kasparov, as a fifth win in a row left Gukesh two points clear of second-placed GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

www.chess.com

Gukesh Stuns Carlsen Again: Croatia Rapid & Blitz Day 2

World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju has done it again, beating world number-one Magnus Carlsen from a losing position to take the sole lead in the 2025 SuperUnited Croatia Rapid & Blitz.
www.chess.com www.chess.com

Game link: https://www.chess.com/events/2025-gct-superunited-croatia-rapid-blitz/06/Carlsen_Magnus-Gukesh_D
 
Is this the same chap that had Magnus blow a fuse the other week?
 
Impressive. There will always be a passing of the torch.
 
I'd absolutely wreck any of these cans at Chessboxing. As long as I got through the first...
 
Natural Order said:
I'd absolutely wreck any of these cans at Chessboxing.

Just saying.
I really got a lot out of watching Aman Hambleton's speedruns on YouTube. Especially his French Defense.

Just found out he actually did chess boxing too LMAO. He ain't exactly Roy Jones Jr but he has better hands than Ben Askren anyway lol...

 
syct23 said:
Is this the same chap that had Magnus blow a fuse the other week?
Yes. Magnus won that tournament. This was the first time Gukesh ever beat him in a classical game.

Magnus lifetime record against Gukesh including exhibition games: 11W-5L-5D (2W-1L-3D classical).
 
