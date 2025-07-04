HOLA
End of an era? Perhaps there shouldn't be an * next to Gukesh's name as the World Champion, after all.
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju has done it again, beating world number-one Magnus Carlsen from a losing position to take the sole lead in the 2025 SuperUnited Croatia Rapid & Blitz. "Now we can question Magnus' domination," said 13th World Champion Garry Kasparov, as a fifth win in a row left Gukesh two points clear of second-placed GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda.
Game link: https://www.chess.com/events/2025-gct-superunited-croatia-rapid-blitz/06/Carlsen_Magnus-Gukesh_D
Gukesh Stuns Carlsen Again: Croatia Rapid & Blitz Day 2
