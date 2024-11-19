  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Chess: FIDE World Championship 11-20-24

KDR by RNC said:
the event Chess: FIDE World Championship 11-20-24
Note that it could last until 13 December.

"...the 2024 FIDE World Championship match will take place in Singapore from November 23 to December 13....The player who scores 7.5 points or more will claim the title, picking up the better part of the $2.5 million total prize fund."


♟️

Looking at some basic information. Why is the champion considered such an underdog vs. the contender?

Issues: confidence and previous H2H experience

IMG-1953.jpg

www.fide.com

Showdown in Singapore: Ding Liren vs Gukesh

Featuring a landmark title sponsorship from global technology leader Google, the 2024 FIDE World Championship match will take place in Singapore from November 23 to December 13
www.fide.com


The middlegame

IMG-1954.jpg

www.fide.com

Ding Liren ahead of his World Championship showdown with Gukesh: "A match is a match"

In the run-up to the FIDE World Chess Championship at the end of November, where he will play against 18-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh, the reigning World Champion from China, Ding Liren, gave an interview
www.fide.com


Focus regained?
IMG-1955.jpg

www.fide.com

Ding Liren ahead of his World Championship showdown with Gukesh: "A match is a match"

In the run-up to the FIDE World Chess Championship at the end of November, where he will play against 18-year-old Dommaraju Gukesh, the reigning World Champion from China, Ding Liren, gave an interview
www.fide.com

Previous game
IMG-1957.jpg

www.chess.com

The Clash of Titans: Gukesh vs. Ding Liren - A World Championship Showdown

The chess world is abuzz with excitement as the stage is set for a monumental clash between two chess titans: the young Indian prodigy, Gukesh Dommaraju, and the reigning World Champion, Ding Liren. This highly anticipated World Chess Championship is scheduled to take place in Singapore from...
www.chess.com
 
Gukesh all day
 
