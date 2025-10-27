PC Chess.com Thread

i managed to get two games in today. the first one the dude blundered his queen and then made me wait like 8 minutes for him to lose on time. dickhead.

the next dickhead tried to hit me with the scholars mate. he quickly blundered his queen and then his rook and then i threatened his knight with a pawn and if he moved the pawn i would have mated him with a hilarious queen sacrifice but then he immediately abandoned the game.

www.chess.com

Chess: Levon979 vs BarrieMcKochiner

Levon979 (742) vs BarrieMcKochiner (742). BarrieMcKochiner won - game abandoned in 22 moves. Click to review the game, move by move.
www.chess.com www.chess.com
 
So you're training for it.
 
I sent you a friend request (tserenz)
 
www.chess.com

Chess: zz5623413 vs BarrieMcKochiner

zz5623413 (763) vs BarrieMcKochiner (758). BarrieMcKochiner won by checkmate in 26 moves. Click to review the game, move by move.
www.chess.com www.chess.com

dummy wanted the fried liver so i fried the chicken. i still suck at this shit but i still love hopping on every now and then and fucking with peoples shit.

wait a minute. this isnt the chess thread?!? how did i get in here.
 
