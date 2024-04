PurpleStorm said: Beeeeeautiful. Thanks for sharing. Gonna check them out at a Japanese botanical gardens about an hour drive away. Click to expand...

No, they are cherry blossoms. If you're referring to the colour, the only cherry blossoms I have seen in the UK are that colour but some (in other countries) are other shades and colours. The ones in DC and Japan are often a little paler for instance.I didn't take that picture, although it was taken not far from me, in Harrogate, and it wasn't taken this year. I have been there during full bloom though as depicted and the trees are splendid. They're not in full bloom yet here, they are just coming into bloom.Tokyo today:Washington DC, 23rd February