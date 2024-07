This is a good fight which I think will he competitive. Chelli is tough and dangerous but only domestic/European level. Simpson is expected to win this and has some hype. If he’s not the fighter people think he is he could come unstuck here



I think he’ll beat Chelli but I also think it will be fairly close. Simpsons a little over rated imo. He’s a fighter I think comes unstuck when he’s fighting top 10 guys in his division.