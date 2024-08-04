Cheeto was never my friend…

DiazSlap
This guy’s claim to fame was beating on an injured O’Malley and gaining all sorts of hype off of the notoriously terrible Joe Rogan and his over the top false assessment of his talent…
Beating up WAY over the hill guys like Cruz and others never impressed me.
And now he gets handled by a much smaller Fig and it’s back to the prelims where you belong Marlon “The Fugaze Elite Equadadorian”.
