Cheeto was never my friend…

This guy’s claim to fame was beating on an injured O’Malley and gaining all sorts of hype off of the notoriously terrible Joe Rogan and his over the top false assessment of his talent…


Beating up WAY over the hill guys like Cruz and others never impressed me.


And now he gets handled by a much smaller Fig and it’s back to the prelims where you belong Marlon “The Fugaze Elite Equadadorian”. ✌️
 
To be fair, the combination of his stand up and ground skills do make him a top 20 in the world BW so he's not "trash".

His toughness and chin bring him into the borderline top 10 and yes, once those go, he will lose 5+ in a row to lower and lower competition.
 
In his defense, he does have a cool scorpion tattooed on the back of his head.

Might get that myself, but not sure if I'm Ecudorian gangbanger enough.
 
I feel your pain. But he is still my friend.

Yeah, he needs to change his game.
 
even with the adamantium chin, this seemed a tad soon to jump back in with elite competition after that absolute battering by omalley. figgy is a pretty complete fighter and chito will always struggle if he has to worry about more than striking.
 
Don’t forget being down on the scoreboards against these washed over the hills legends
 
