Check out our new video

Listened to the 2nd tune. I dig it.

Nice balance of tone. The distorted guitar is jarring in a very effective way when it comes in following the acoustic intro. (Yet the mix and volume levels are tight and pretty well balanced, particularly foe a live recording. Where you able to mix off the board aka mix multi track or was it just a stereo file as in a mic or pair on the room?)

Also, if my ear is interpreting correctly it feels like there is a little bit of tension to some of the chords, like a sus or a add9 or something like that, which gives it a nice bit of flavor rather than the usual triad only harmony that is pretty common. I also felt like maybe I heard a little modal mixture in the chord progression, hard to say exactly without picking up an instrument and playing along but the overall effect is enjoyable for me.

I would take out the tuning at the end, and just cut the (2nd) track a few seconds earlier but that is a personal preference thing I suppose.

Good stuff sherbro.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Its in a really nice studio so yeah everything is micd separately and tracked. Just live takes for a video.

The progression is for sure non diatonic. I think being in c# Dorian in the verse and tbh I'm not even completely sure what it resolves to in the chorus. (Maybe just G major but kinda resolves to be B) I don't get too caught up in those details. Glad you liked it.
 
syct23 said:
These are great to listen to as instrumentals!
Nice, that's the idea. To also release it on steaming services as a live album, but the video is really what its about. Hoping this helps book us higher caliber shows and venues consistently.
 
The instrumentation and mixing all sound really nice. The singer tho....sounds like hes stuck in the 90's with that wild inflection at the end of his words. I think maybe if he sung it a little more...straight forward...the song might sound a little better.
I also wouldnt be adverse to using a little Melodyne on his voice, it might smooth it out a little without the auto-tune artifacts.

Just some casual advice from a long time recording engineer. Keep it up and keep rocking. (I apologize in advance if you are the singer)
 
