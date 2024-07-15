Check out our new video

Listened to the 2nd tune. I dig it.



Nice balance of tone. The distorted guitar is jarring in a very effective way when it comes in following the acoustic intro. (Yet the mix and volume levels are tight and pretty well balanced, particularly foe a live recording. Where you able to mix off the board aka mix multi track or was it just a stereo file as in a mic or pair on the room?)



Also, if my ear is interpreting correctly it feels like there is a little bit of tension to some of the chords, like a sus or a add9 or something like that, which gives it a nice bit of flavor rather than the usual triad only harmony that is pretty common. I also felt like maybe I heard a little modal mixture in the chord progression, hard to say exactly without picking up an instrument and playing along but the overall effect is enjoyable for me.



I would take out the tuning at the end, and just cut the (2nd) track a few seconds earlier but that is a personal preference thing I suppose.



Good stuff sherbro.