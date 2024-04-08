Your Account
reacted to your score
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2015
- Messages
- 12,053
- Reaction score
- 5,754
Chechnya has reportedly banned all music outside of the 80 - 116 BPM range, effectively forbidding techno and other dance music genres from the Russian republic.
As Sky News reports, the region's culture ministry released a statement last week demanding that "all musical, vocal and choreographic works should correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute".
Artists reportedly have until 1st June to "rewrite" any music that doesn't fulfil the new tempo range otherwise it won't be allowed for public performance.
Impact on the society, is there any , due to this bpm restriction, what do you think ?
As Sky News reports, the region's culture ministry released a statement last week demanding that "all musical, vocal and choreographic works should correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute".
Artists reportedly have until 1st June to "rewrite" any music that doesn't fulfil the new tempo range otherwise it won't be allowed for public performance.
Chechnya reportedly bans all music outside of 80 - 116 BPM
This new restrictions will forbid vast amounts of pop music as well as dance genres such as techno, which typically exceed the 120 BPM mark.
djmag.com
Impact on the society, is there any , due to this bpm restriction, what do you think ?