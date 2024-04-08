Social Chechnya reportedly bans all music outside of 80 - 116 BPM

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your score
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,053
Reaction score
5,754
Chechnya has reportedly banned all music outside of the 80 - 116 BPM range, effectively forbidding techno and other dance music genres from the Russian republic.

As Sky News reports, the region's culture ministry released a statement last week demanding that "all musical, vocal and choreographic works should correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute".
Artists reportedly have until 1st June to "rewrite" any music that doesn't fulfil the new tempo range otherwise it won't be allowed for public performance.

djmag.com

Chechnya reportedly bans all music outside of 80 - 116 BPM

This new restrictions will forbid vast amounts of pop music as well as dance genres such as techno, which typically exceed the 120 BPM mark.
djmag.com djmag.com


Impact on the society, is there any , due to this bpm restriction, what do you think ?
 
Probably looked at dagestan and are trying to stop same happening to them (society becoming more modern)
 
I randomly looked up Chechen music. I think I am on a watchlist now. The song has too many snackbars.

 
rave-drugs.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,530
Messages
55,365,232
Members
174,751
Latest member
shotimeyeah

Share this page

Back
Top