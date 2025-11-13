Cheapest Doorway Pull Up Bar on Temu 11.34$

Devil's_Advocate

Devil's_Advocate

Just wanted to pass along this info.

This bar is usually around 20$. I have a couple of them and they are very solid. I highly recommend it if you're looking for a cheap doorway bar(just make sure your doorway has at least an inch of lip/trim, is the typical width and solid construction). You can also use it with bands or to perform other exercises like L-sits, dips, etc(if used on the floor).

If I am building a home gym on a 50$ budget this is one of the first things I am getting.

https://share.temu.com/oVQOZJ9OxnC
 
I have used cheap pull-up bars for most of my life - they do the trick, and yes, I would consider them as one of the absolute essentials, along with a good band (by preference 3-5 m long, can be tied and/or folded to different lengths), a piece of matting (for bridging etc; a mattress will do in a pinch) and a versatile form of weight (could be a medium kettlebell, a medium sandbag / waterbag, a large backpack filled with water bottles or simply a stone). Basically, the bar and the band would be the only things most people would have to buy.
 
period said:
I have used cheap pull-up bars for most of my life - they do the trick, and yes, I would consider them as one of the absolute essentials, along with a good band (by preference 3-5 m long, can be tied and/or folded to different lengths), a piece of matting (for bridging etc; a mattress will do in a pinch) and a versatile form of weight (could be a medium kettlebell, a medium sandbag / waterbag, a large backpack filled with water bottles or simply a stone). Basically, the bar and the band would be the only things most people would have to buy.
I completely agree.

Bands have become so cheap and accessible now. I used to pay a couple hundred dollars for a set a couple decades ago. Now they are literally just a few dollars.

A kettlebell is also a fantastic tool.

I think Nordic Strap is very good and cost effective tool as well. There is only one decent one I found for about 10-15$. The cheaper ones for like 5-8$ were very short and unusable for Nordic curls.
 
