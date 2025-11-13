Cheapest Doorway Pull Up Bar on Temu 11.34$

Devil's_Advocate
Just wanted to pass along this info.
This bar is usually around 20$. I have a couple of them and they are very solid. I highly recommend it if you're looking for a cheap doorway bar(just make sure your doorway has at least an inch of lip/trim, is the typical width and solid construction). You can also use it with bands or to perform other exercises like L-sits, dips, etc(if used on the floor).
If I am building a home gym on a 50$ budget this is one of the first things I am getting.
https://share.temu.com/oVQOZJ9OxnC
