Cheap wine vs Expensive wine

Seeing as the holiday season is almost upon us, many people who don't normally buy wine may dip their toes into the wine world for the first time and me as someone studied sommelier program and went on to work in the wine industry, I'd like to offer some insight so you will not make the mistake Joe did.



First, I'd like to talk about the relationship between wine prices vs wine quality. A lot of people have the assumption that the more you spend, the better quality the wine and vice versa. I will say that is only true if you look at wine shopping as whole, essentially as broadly as possible. There are many other factor that goes into pricing. Remember, wine is an agricultural product, quantity produced differs year to year, so is quality. Also, wine can be made from all sort of different grape varieties, some are easy to grow, some are extremely difficult. On the demand side, if a certain style of wine become fashionable, it may affect the price too. So in the vid, when the guest said that the shop guy was excited when he was asked to find an affordable bottle of good quality, he was right. If you have unlimited budget, you can just go online, type the best wine in the world, and order it. But it actually take some vino-savvy to find wine at any price segment that exceed expectation. Naturally,



The mistake Joe made was that he wasn't a big wine drinker, and he suddenly went into the deep end and bought a $1000 bottle of wine. As a wine lover, I cringe at that because that's a good bottle of wine wasted. "To appreciate good wine, you go a step or two above of what you normally buy." If you normally drink box wine (not that there's anything wrong with that), I can say with certainty that you will not appreciate a $50 bottle of wine. I am not trying to be pretentious, but when you are dropping 1k on a bottle of wine like Joe did, it should be an intimate and meditative experience. Also, a wine aged that long is very fussy, it actually has a very short window in which it is at its best, the wine requires new oxygen to breath in order for it to wake up, yet it is so old and fragile, interaction with oxygen too long can turn the wine into vinegar very quickly. He was at a party with a bunch of people. And when he made the comment about less flavour, what is actually happening is that aged wine tend to lose its primary characteristics (typically fruit and floral aroma) and gained complexity in the secondary characteristics. (Earthiness, nuttiness, smokiness,etc...) This requires practice/experience to appreciate.



So, if you are a person who normally don't drink wine, and you are looking for recommendation for Christmas dinner, I say go with a Chilean Carménère under $10, the best value out there. If you are normally a whiskey drinker and you like your drink powerful and in your face, I recommend a Napa Cabernet, you can either drink it by itself or have it with a juicy steak. If you like something with a bit more finesse and willing to spend the buck, go with a Burgundy (2005, 2009, 2010), but don't spend less than $50, because Burgundy, in car speak, is the convertible sport car of wine, you don't want to cheap out on it.



One of the things that most consumers aren't doing is aging their wine appropriately. Most wine are consumed before their peak. When you are spending over $20 for a bottle of wine, chances are, they can usually benefit from a year or two of aging. But studies shown that 95% of wine are consumed within weeks of purchase. So if you are gifted or purchased an expensive bottle of wine, you should at least go online and see the optimal time of consumption.



I did a AMA wine thread years ago here, if I see questions, I will do my best answering them.