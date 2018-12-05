Cheap wine vs Expensive wine

So I came across this short JRE clip of Joe very broadly discussing wine with his guest.



Seeing as the holiday season is almost upon us, many people who don't normally buy wine may dip their toes into the wine world for the first time and me as someone studied sommelier program and went on to work in the wine industry, I'd like to offer some insight so you will not make the mistake Joe did.

First, I'd like to talk about the relationship between wine prices vs wine quality. A lot of people have the assumption that the more you spend, the better quality the wine and vice versa. I will say that is only true if you look at wine shopping as whole, essentially as broadly as possible. There are many other factor that goes into pricing. Remember, wine is an agricultural product, quantity produced differs year to year, so is quality. Also, wine can be made from all sort of different grape varieties, some are easy to grow, some are extremely difficult. On the demand side, if a certain style of wine become fashionable, it may affect the price too. So in the vid, when the guest said that the shop guy was excited when he was asked to find an affordable bottle of good quality, he was right. If you have unlimited budget, you can just go online, type the best wine in the world, and order it. But it actually take some vino-savvy to find wine at any price segment that exceed expectation. Naturally,

The mistake Joe made was that he wasn't a big wine drinker, and he suddenly went into the deep end and bought a $1000 bottle of wine. As a wine lover, I cringe at that because that's a good bottle of wine wasted. "To appreciate good wine, you go a step or two above of what you normally buy." If you normally drink box wine (not that there's anything wrong with that), I can say with certainty that you will not appreciate a $50 bottle of wine. I am not trying to be pretentious, but when you are dropping 1k on a bottle of wine like Joe did, it should be an intimate and meditative experience. Also, a wine aged that long is very fussy, it actually has a very short window in which it is at its best, the wine requires new oxygen to breath in order for it to wake up, yet it is so old and fragile, interaction with oxygen too long can turn the wine into vinegar very quickly. He was at a party with a bunch of people. And when he made the comment about less flavour, what is actually happening is that aged wine tend to lose its primary characteristics (typically fruit and floral aroma) and gained complexity in the secondary characteristics. (Earthiness, nuttiness, smokiness,etc...) This requires practice/experience to appreciate.

So, if you are a person who normally don't drink wine, and you are looking for recommendation for Christmas dinner, I say go with a Chilean Carménère under $10, the best value out there. If you are normally a whiskey drinker and you like your drink powerful and in your face, I recommend a Napa Cabernet, you can either drink it by itself or have it with a juicy steak. If you like something with a bit more finesse and willing to spend the buck, go with a Burgundy (2005, 2009, 2010), but don't spend less than $50, because Burgundy, in car speak, is the convertible sport car of wine, you don't want to cheap out on it.

One of the things that most consumers aren't doing is aging their wine appropriately. Most wine are consumed before their peak. When you are spending over $20 for a bottle of wine, chances are, they can usually benefit from a year or two of aging. But studies shown that 95% of wine are consumed within weeks of purchase. So if you are gifted or purchased an expensive bottle of wine, you should at least go online and see the optimal time of consumption.

I did a AMA wine thread years ago here, if I see questions, I will do my best answering them.
 
Great intel.

I think McManus Cab Sav (Napa) is a great bang for your buck for any wine pallet.
 
I don't buy bottom of the barrel, but I've never had expensive wine either.
I usually keep it in the $12-$15 range and that seems to work for me.
 
I don't drink at all, but enjoyed reading this. Thanks TS, I know a couple of guys who are into wine and they basically have the same views as yourself.
 
Carlo Rossi Paisano for me.

Standard Italian table wine.
 
I buy cheaper red wine as I have a glass with dinner literally every day.

However, I have had wine that was several tiers above the cheap shit I buy, and could barely notice a difference. My ex was a red wine junkie and claimed to be able to tell the difference between any red wine but they all taste so similar to me, maybe my tastebuds are fucked I don't know.
 
chrisdiaz said:
I don't buy bottom of the barrel, but I've never had expensive wine either.
I usually keep it in the $12-$15 range and that seems to work for me.
This is a great price segment for casual drinking wine. If you want something powerful, Chilean Cabernet, or Australian Shiraz. If you are looking for something with finesse, Rioja is great. For sparkling wine, There are many Cava or Prosecco that fit the bill. This is actually the bread and butter segment for most big wine companies.
 
You can find really good wines that almost everyone will enjoy in the $15 and under category. I think you are spot on about people spending too much and not appreciating or enjoying it.
A new wine drinker will not necessarily like an aged red wine. It may not be fruity enough and it may be too dry or too powerful for them. I've drank a lot of wine in my day. I can appreciate a decent bottle ($100 or so) but beyond that I can't tell the difference.
 
Whats the best merlot you have had and whats a reasonably priced one you would suggest? Merlot is the only wine flavor I care for and it was an acquired taste.
 
Anything over $20 is a waste for me. Actually that's not quite true. A family friend brought over $60 bottle for Thanksgiving and it was amazing
 
chrisdiaz said:
Whats the best merlot you have had and whats a reasonably priced one you would suggest? Merlot is the only wine flavor I care for and it was an acquired taste.
Merlot is not an acquired taste in the wine world, it's one of the easiest grape to grow so you will find Merlot everywhere. In fact, it is so accessible in its opulence, the roundness of flavour and fruitiness that it is often a target for wine snobs to attack. Case in point, Sideways:


I don't really remember the best merlot I've had, but I know the best wine I've had that had Merlot in it was a '98 from the St. Emilion (sub region of Bordeaux in France). I had this wine with my father, who got me started on my wine journey, we were on the porch. We were just chilling and had a great father-son moment. And I want to bring up a very important aspect that often get overlooked is that mood can definitely affect your appreciation of wine. The particular wine in question, which I forgot the name of, just strike the perfect balance between everything, with each sip, I have to take a pause just to appreciate what it is doing to me.
 
Rygu said:
I buy cheaper red wine as I have a glass with dinner literally every day.

However, I have had wine that was several tiers above the cheap shit I buy, and could barely notice a difference. My ex was a red wine junkie and claimed to be able to tell the difference between any red wine but they all taste so similar to me, maybe my tastebuds are fucked I don't know.
I've heard of studies that show even wine professionals aren't great at distinguishing cheap wine from the expensive ones.
 
osudude said:
I've heard of studies that show even wine professionals aren't great at distinguishing cheap wine from the expensive ones.
This goes exactly inline with what I said in my original post, because wine prices doesn't always go in sync with quality, wine professionals can't always tell expensive or cheap wine just from tasting them. But if you tell them where they are grown and which grape variety they are made from, which year it was made, then it becomes very easy for them to tell you.
 
You can get good Burgundy for less than $50. Mâcon and Santenay make good whites and you can get some really nice declassified whites. Ignore the expensive ones Nuit-Saint-Georges has some nice sub $50 reds. Most French people don't drink expensive wine except for special occasions table or village wines are the go tos.
 
I'm not a big wine drinker but once you've had 15 to 20 dollar wine you definitely notice a difference between that and cheap box wine. I can't drink the cheap stuff anymore.
 
ithinktheymad said:
You can get good Burgundy for less than $50. Mâcon and Santenay make good whites and you can get some really nice declassified whites. Ignore the expensive ones Nuit-Saint-Georges has some nice sub $50 reds. Most French people don't drink expensive wine except for special occasions table or village wines are the go tos.
You are right, I was talking about Pinots, Chardonnay is much easier to grow and there are many good White Burgundy under $50. At $25 or so, New Zealand or Washington State Pinot are much better than the typical Burgundians.
 
blaseblah said:
I'm not a big wine drinker but once you've had 15 to 20 dollar wine you definitely notice a difference between that and cheap box wine. I can't drink the cheap stuff anymore.
You're still drinking cheap wine.

Nothing wrong with that though, I only drink cheap wine.
 
i'd call myself an avid wine fan, and you are absolutely right. it takes a lot of time, tasting, AND MONEY, to really have the grasp to differentiate a $10 bottle of wine, and even wines at the $25 price-point and beyond. i think simply you saying that wine is an agricultural product, should suffice as to why wine prices differ, and why certain wines are more sought after than others. the rest, you said it better than i could have.
 
My Wino days are many moons ago...

Something like 03 to 08, did the whole Napa and Sideways trip with friends and turned into a Pre Madonna only wine guy for those years...

Good stuff..

But now I just like a nice IPA..

I still have a glass here and there with dinner.

But trying to take wine seriously, is dead inside for me...
 
Liquid Smoke said:
I don't buy bottom of the barrel, but I've never had expensive wine either.
I usually keep it in the $12-$15 range and that seems to work for me.
take the plunge one of these days, and go for a $30-$40 bottle of wine. i think most people would recognize a difference.
 
Midnighter said:
You're still drinking cheap wine.
Nothing wrong with that though, I only drink cheap wine.
"Cheap" or "expensive" is relative. To balling millionaires, $100 bottle of wine may be considered cheap. When people tell me they want to buy "expensive" or "cheap" wine, I always have to ask for a numerical range because it's different for everyone.
 
