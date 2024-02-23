Chatgpt says the chances of two identical popcorn kernels popping in the same way, higher than winning a lottery jackpot ?

talked about it with chatgpt , but Im not sure thats realistic what the response was , propably some miscalculation ?

You: so chances for popcorn are a bit better than the lottery jackpot


ChatGPT
Yes, that's correct. While both scenarios have very low probabilities, the chances of two identical popcorn kernels popping in the same way might be slightly better compared to winning a lottery jackpot. This is because there are vast numbers of popcorn kernels popped worldwide every day, increasing the overall number of opportunities for such an event to potentially occur. However, it's essential to emphasize that both scenarios still have extremely low probabilities.
 
You have too much time on your hands sir.
 
