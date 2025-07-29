  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

ChatGPT new mode prevents students from cheating on their homework assignments

OpenAI is trying to shed its reputation as a student cheating tool by launching a new study mode in ChatGPT that won't spit out answers.

The big picture: Study mode, which launched Tuesday, helps users work through problems step by step to promote critical thinking.

Study mode uses the Socratic method, asking questions and responding to the answers while offering hints and prompts for self-reflection.
  • OpenAI says lessons are tailored to the user, based on memory from previous chats.
  • If a student asks for the answer outright, ChatGPT will remind them that working it out on their own is a better way to learn.
 
I once emailed a professor out of pure intellectual curiousity. Son of a bitch wrote me back something along these lines:

"I will not answer your question because I feel like this is for a work assignment".

His first name was Stacy so that might explain it.
 
Does this fancy pants new study mode kick in automatically or does the student have to enable it first, something I'm sure each and every young person in America will hop to do with no hesitation or delay
 
Madmick said:
Reminds me of when porn websites added the disclaimer asking, "Are you 18 years old?"

And the porn companies cared equally as much about their new tool's effectiveness.
Are you a robot?

[ ] Yes
[ ] No
 
Nooooo fuck!!!!

Lol but I ask for answers to random questions just to know how to solver certain problems and to learn from the explanations, not to cheat, as my college is 100% scored upon tests, that is, work and presenting work/researches aren't score, they are only mandatory as in, if you don't do them, then you can't do the tests that are scored. They're a way so you are allowed to be scored by tests that ofc, you can't even have your smartphone turned on. It's one of the most strict and demanding colleges here. It's maddening many times, to the point I need to go nights awaken studying, but I like to have a goal. My goal is to do well, I've never had a passion, I'm just attracted by the challenge. I learn and can do well most times ofc but it's just that, because I enjoy the challenge, I don't enjoy learning as its own thing.
 
Tho that's kinda irrelevant to me anyways since I don't pay for gpt and don't use it or any AI for over a month.
 
Even the professors will be using that shit hardcore no more student aids
 
Rhood said:
MIT uses a similar style AI. Sounds like a really good approach.
 
Intermission said:
I once emailed a professor out of pure intellectual curiousity. Son of a bitch wrote me back something along these lines:

"I will not answer your question because I feel like this is for a work assignment".

His first name was Stacy so that might explain it.
I had a professor move up a deadline for a paper because “nobody turned it in early for extra credit.”

I was like, “WTF is this? Do you realize how unfair this is to those of us who work and go to school? We don’t turn things in early because we don’t have time.”
 
Thread is wrong / title is wrong.

They just have a study mode to help with studying now.

The standard co pilot and chat gpt are still capable of cheating or at least partially cheating on assignments.
 
