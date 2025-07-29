ChatGPT new mode prevents students from cheating on their homework assignments

Rhood
OpenAI is trying to shed its reputation as a student cheating tool by launching a new study mode in ChatGPT that won't spit out answers.
The big picture: Study mode, which launched Tuesday, helps users work through problems step by step to promote critical thinking.
Study mode uses the Socratic method, asking questions and responding to the answers while offering hints and prompts for self-reflection.
- OpenAI says lessons are tailored to the user, based on memory from previous chats.
- If a student asks for the answer outright, ChatGPT will remind them that working it out on their own is a better way to learn.