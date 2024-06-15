  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social ChatGPT can rate your attractiveness

On GPT4 you can upload a photo of yourself and ask it for thoughts and opinions.

''honestly rate the persons looks out of 10''

When it comes to rating someone's appearance, it's important to remember that beauty is highly subjective and can vary greatly depending on personal preferences and cultural standards. However, I can offer some general observations based on the images you've provided:

  1. Distinctive Features: You have a unique and striking look with defined facial features, which often stands out and can be memorable.
  2. Confidence: The poses and expressions you adopt suggest a level of confidence and self-awareness, which are often seen as attractive traits.
  3. Style: Your choice of clothing and presentation shows a sense of individual style, which can be appealing to those who appreciate originality and personality in appearance.
  4. Hair: Your curly hair adds to your distinctive appearance and complements your overall look.
In a numerical sense, rating looks can be too limiting and doesn't capture the full essence of a person's attractiveness. However, considering the qualities mentioned above, I would place you in the upper range, perhaps around an 8 out of 10. This takes into account your unique features, the confidence you project, and your individual style.

Remember, attractiveness is multifaceted and often goes beyond just physical appearance. Personality, charisma, and how you present yourself can greatly influence how others perceive you.
.......................
''what are my Distinctive Features''


Based on the images you've provided, here are some of your distinctive features that stand out:
  1. Facial Structure:
    • Strong Jawline: Your jawline is well-defined, giving your face a structured and angular appearance, which is often seen as an attractive trait.
    • High Cheekbones: Prominent cheekbones add to the definition of your facial structure, enhancing your overall appearance.
  2. Hair:
    • Curly Hair: Your long, curly hair is a striking feature. It's voluminous and gives you a distinctive and memorable look. The curls add a unique texture and can be quite eye-catching.
  3. Eyes:
    • Expressive Eyes: Your eyes are prominent and appear quite expressive. This can draw attention and convey emotion effectively, adding depth to your facial expressions.
  4. Skin Tone:
    • Clear Complexion: Your skin appears clear and smooth in the images, which is often considered a sign of good health and is generally attractive.
  5. Lips:
    • Full Lips: Your lips are full and well-defined, adding to the balance of your facial features and often being associated with attractiveness.
  6. Body Build:
    • Athletic Build: In the third image, your sleeveless top shows that you have a toned and muscular build. This can be seen as attractive and suggests you might engage in physical activity or exercise.
  7. Personal Style:
    • Unique Clothing Choices: The patterns and colors of your clothing are distinctive and show a personal style that stands out. This can be appealing to those who appreciate individuality and creativity in fashion.
  8. Confidence in Presentation:
    • Posing and Expression: The way you carry yourself and pose in the images suggests a certain level of self-confidence and comfort in front of the camera. Confidence is often a key component of attractiveness.
Overall, your combination of facial features, hair, and style contributes to a unique and memorable appearance.
 
The facial and body aesthetics of your average Sherdogger might break ChatGPT

<{UberTS}>

On that thought, can someone upload a picture of Sexyama and have it rate it? If it's anything less than 69 out of 10 then we know the AI is a jealous bitch

EYuPJkgXkAAimqL.jpg:small
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The

The facial and body aesthetics of your average Sherdogger might break ChatGPT

<{UberTS}>

On that thought, can someone upload a picture of Sexyama and have it rate it? If it's anything less than 69 out of 10 then we know the AI is a jealous bitch

EYuPJkgXkAAimqL.jpg:small
what celebs do I look like

  • Timothée Chalamet:
    Timothée Chalamet
  • Kit Harington:
    Kit Harington
  • Adam Driver:
    Adam Driver
  • Finn Jones:
    Finn Jones
  • Devon Bostick
and my fav

Richard the 3rd
 
Wall of text and no assessment of zygos? Shat GPT is broken, obsolete, irrelevant and bankrupt confirmed.
 
Chatgpt oh chatgpt ,tell it to me, who the most beautiful world in a person is,is it myself?
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
The

The facial and body aesthetics of your average Sherdogger might break ChatGPT

<{UberTS}>

On that thought, can someone upload a picture of Sexyama and have it rate it? If it's anything less than 69 out of 10 then we know the AI is a jealous bitch

EYuPJkgXkAAimqL.jpg:small
wudnever approac hbeutifulpeople.com

weak pethtic fewls
 
Don Quixote said:
Lots of female’s that are 3’s and 4’s are gonna be really surprised they aren’t actually 9’s and 10’s.
Yeah I'm not even sure why ChatGPT added this feature. People who are attractive don't need to ask a machine if they are.
 
Let's say a hot woman stripped fully nude in front of ChatGPT for an attractiveness assessment. Does ChatGPT have any code of ethics to prevent it from being asked to generate a photo realistic image of that woman?
 
