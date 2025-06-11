Relationships ChatGPT "Absolutely Wrecked" at Chess by Atari 2600 Console From 1977

For an hour-and-a-half, ChatGPT "made enough blunders to get laughed out of a 3rd grade chess club" while insisting over and over again that it would win "if we just started over," Caruso noted. (And yes, it's kind of creepy that the chatbot apparently referred to itself and the human it was interfacing with as "we.")

futurism.com

ChatGPT "Absolutely Wrecked" at Chess by Atari 2600 Console From 1977

Despite all its advances, ChatGPT still, seemingly, is less smart than an Atari simulator on beginner mode.
suck it AI!

