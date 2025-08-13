  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How is it working out for you?

I appreciate that they made it less of a buddy system and it is prone to being more challenging.

I do think it is in need of a big update though as it seems to have really jumped the shark in terms of defensivness. It now has the habit of outright ignoring the prompts and jumping straight into deflective mode. GPT4 was good for working out ideas and getting feedback, but this one actually seems to purposely misinterpret prompts and leave you meandering for a way back to the start. You have to over explain what you want and then it doesn't want to backpeddle into appearing wrong. At odd times it over emphasises a mispoken word and if you state what you meant it doesn't correct it and just tries to work around it and tries to jam the jig saw pieces together.

Some people are just annoyed because it no longer agrees with them wholehearedly. Maybe the update is user aware and if you pushed for harsh answers in the past the update has made the whole thing even harsher.
 
I like it better than 4o overall so far... the little of it I've used. It's absolutely smarter IMO
 
I use it for coding, it does simple stuff well but still hallucinates. Grok4 is miles better in my experience.
 
I just asked it how I reclaim tourist tax for a hotel I stayed in because I am a registered citizen in the city/ thus don't pay TT and it gave me 3 paragraphs explaining that I cannot reclaim the tax because I live inside the hotel. I had to correct it twice before it finally segwayed back on track and then led me to the wrong website.
 
