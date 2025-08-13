How is it working out for you?



I appreciate that they made it less of a buddy system and it is prone to being more challenging.



I do think it is in need of a big update though as it seems to have really jumped the shark in terms of defensivness. It now has the habit of outright ignoring the prompts and jumping straight into deflective mode. GPT4 was good for working out ideas and getting feedback, but this one actually seems to purposely misinterpret prompts and leave you meandering for a way back to the start. You have to over explain what you want and then it doesn't want to backpeddle into appearing wrong. At odd times it over emphasises a mispoken word and if you state what you meant it doesn't correct it and just tries to work around it and tries to jam the jig saw pieces together.



Some people are just annoyed because it no longer agrees with them wholehearedly. Maybe the update is user aware and if you pushed for harsh answers in the past the update has made the whole thing even harsher.