FBI Imposed ‘Gag Order’ on Analyst Who Told Twitter Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Real | National Review An FBI staffer lamented that the analyst ‘wont [sic] shut up’ as instructed, newly released chat logs show.

The FBI silenced an employee who tried to tell Twitter the Hunter Biden laptop story was real on the day it came out, newly released chat logs show.On October 14, 2020, the day the New York Post first reported on Hunter Biden’s laptop, the FBI told employees “do not discuss [the] Biden matter” and imposed a “gag order” on an analyst who tried to confirm the story’s veracity to Twitter during a meeting, according to chat logs released by the House Judiciary Committee.An FBI official with the bureau’s foreign influence task force, Laura Dehmlow, previously testified that an analyst on a call with Twitter confirmed the laptop was real, before an attorney for the FBI told the social media platform it would not comment further.The chat logs show FBI personnel deliberating on how to handle the laptop situation. One FBI official instructed the rest to “not discuss the Biden matter” and subsequent messages reiterated that order. After the meeting, the FBI placed a “gag order” on the analyst, who was “admonished” by FBI staff for speaking up during the meeting. An FBI staffer lamented that the analyst “wont [sic] shut up” as instructed, the chat logs show.The FBI in released chat logs were trying to find ways to deal with the Hunter laptop story.This is crazy the FBI deserves to be gutted they protected Biden from something they knew was true. The law enforcement of the government protected Biden.