I think K1 Chase Hooperov is going to absolutely destroy Guida TBHI'd watch!
Hopefully Chase can show more evolution on the feet leading to a sub of the veteran!
Yeah it's really bad matchmaking IMO. I guess it's a name for Hooper's resume, but unless he completely dominates it will not be a good look.What a bs match
He beat slava … now going backwards
What’ a setup match
Guida should fight Tony and both retire
Old guys fighting young kids is so Fkn disrespectful and stupid
I like Chase, but it's wild to think that he's been on the roster since 2017, considering the talent that has come and gone since.
Dafuq is Guide doing still fighting?
Yeah he's married and a dad now. Feels weird, since he is also a child.
But apparently he's 25 now.
Damn, what happened.