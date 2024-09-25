News Chase Hooper vs Clay Guida set for UFC 310 on December 7th

Jordan Leavitt is probably so bummed right now
 
What a bs match

He beat slava … now going backwards

What’ a setup match

Guida should fight Tony and both retire

Old guys fighting young kids is so Fkn disrespectful and stupid
 
Yeah it's really bad matchmaking IMO. I guess it's a name for Hooper's resume, but unless he completely dominates it will not be a good look.
 
Yeah it's really bad matchmaking IMO. I guess it's a name for Hooper's resume, but unless he completely dominates it will not be a good look.
I was gonna say it'll be fine, he's still a kid.

But apparently he's 25 now.

Damn, what happened.
 
Guida was fighting <b>in UFC</b> when I was in high school. Shits ridiculous lol. What a GD career

With that said Chase is coming into his own and he's most undoubtedly the favorite going in
 
I like Chase, but it's wild to think that he's been on the roster since 2017, considering the talent that has come and gone since.
 
Odd fight. Hooper is on a three fight win streak, Guida is on a two fight losing streak and it's been 7 years since he won two in a row.
 
I like Chase, but it's wild to think that he's been on the roster since 2017, considering the talent that has come and gone since.
Nah you got it twisted, Chase has been fighting as a pro since 2017. Had an appearance on DWCS in 2018 where he got a developmental deal & eventually made his UFC debut in 2019.
 
Dafuq is Guide doing still fighting?
Getting PAID.

By going off of his number of UFC fights. 37 UFC fights.

Since UFC 64.. in 2006.

Angela Hill is/was pulling down about $150K/$150K. She has 30 UFC fights, in a couple different stints in between her Invicta run. Very recently she was making at least that much. So, what do you think Clay is being paid?

Any guess?

$200K/$200K would be the minimum, imo.

$250K/$250K would be my guess.
 
