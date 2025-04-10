Media Chase Hooper equates being an MMA fighter to being a stripper

They both use their bodies to entertain a primarily male audience. Seems fair.
What kind of shitty strip club has Chase Hooper been to?

Also only Dennis Hallman is like a stripper

mma_e_hallman_b1_576.jpg
 
We're fine with guys selling their bodies to a mining company or the US military but everyone freaks out if you sell your body on OF.

At least with OF you don't get black lung, blown up, or die of cancer from burn pit exposure.
 
How about being a whor... Ekmh... A model on the Internet? Seems like a trend that's becoming more accepted today, like a norm, at least in the US. That's nuts to me but it is what it is.
 
He stole Chris Leben's line, who also said it a lot better.


'Fighters are like strippers: they’re not paying their way through college. What I mean by that is that there’s something in the past that’s driven them to do what they’re doing. And I feel that’s the same thing with fighters. Every fighter, even when they walk in the gym and they’ll seem like the most clean-cut good guy, you’re gonna find the skeletons down in there somewhere. There’s something that makes you go, “I’m gonna risk getting my face smashed in front of all of my friends and family and throw possible future careers out the window. I’m gonna dedicate everything to doing this, and who knows what the ramifications are gonna be for me 10 years down the road.” To take that risk, there’s definitely some stuff going on inside that guy.'
 
Chase been to some shitty strip clubs. I usually make those bitchs get naked for my lap dance
 
MMA is a young man’s game as stripping is a young gal’s game


When you hang on too long until 40 and still ain’t set for life is when its a sad story and a waste of time in hind-sight
 
Mma is lower on the totem pole. Strippers aren't slaves to random drug tests, and I hear the Spearmint Rino offers really good health insurance and a 401K plan.
 
Strippers mek bandz tho fam lot of flexibility too #PowerSlap more like strippin' MMA like low tuh mid prostitute 🗣️📠

Get pounded by dudes daily ✊🏿💥 boss tek most di money 🚫💰 sum get long term mental damage too sad ting broski finna pray fi dem 🙏🏿
 
