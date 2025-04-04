Opinion Charting the march to Autocracy and Isolation...

ChosenOne

ChosenOne

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
2,780
Reaction score
4,569
People continue to be perplexed by this 'Trade War' and the irrational reason being pushed for it. Questions continue if Trump and his team can possible be this naive, ignorant and dumb with regards to what will happen as this trade war escalates and why they think this will benefit citizens.

The answer to that is NO. They do not expect this to benefit citizens or America generally. They expect it to crash the American and world economy, create mass chaos, and from that for Trump to be able to declare martial law, and for America to be transformed to an Autocratic nation, ruled by their version of Putin.

The biggest threat to their mission is a popular uprising, that amasses enough votes to push them out before they have fully seized enough power to prevent it and they are working fast to get ahead of it.

The steps in Phase 1 are almost complete and we will soon see the move in to Stage 2:

Phase 1:

- Discredit 4th Estate (media) and make it not trusted so citizens will not rally behind what they expose (COMPLETE)
- Capture Congress, and submit it to Autocrat (COMPLETE)
- Discredit Courts, including Supreme Court over time so citizens will support defying rulings (ONGOING)
- Remove all people from Military and Top law enforcement who would put Constitution over loyalty to Autocrat (COMPLETE)
- Destabilize American (and World) economy causing unrest (ONGOING)
- Create Brown Shirt private army (COMPLETE)

Phase 2:

- Trigger or wait for mass protest and have Brown Shirt force engage them with the goal of creating chaos and allowing Autocrat to declare a National Emergency
- Defy any Court rulings to stand down or pull back measures to engage
- Once Autocrat sees and is certain structures in government will support him and not follow the SC, he moves to final stage...

Declare Martial law, and suspend elections and rule as Autocrat.
 
Why?

The Federalist Society and many behind Trump see this as the last possible chance to stop America sliding into majority Minority rule, and the last chance to impose a theocratic Christian Nationalist nation on the USA. In this regard they see Trump as a useful idiot. They know he does not care about turning America into a Christian Nationalist country but they believe they can use his thirst for power and then replace him with their favored leaders in the future.

In many ways it parallels those who supported Putin to Autocratic power, to stop the ongoing march towards more open democracy Russia was engaged in. It was their last chance they believed they (the Oligarchs) could control him.
 
The "trade war" already had concessions by multiple significant countries with many to come. American Manufacturing is going to get a huge boost. Why are you against American jobs and companies? In the end, there may be a few hold outs, but overall this "trade war" is going to be over swiftly and the investment in America is going to be massive.

The 4th Estate discredited themselves.

Jussie Smollett was attacked by MAGA racists
Bubba Wallace garage pull was a noose
Covington kids went after a Native American
Kavanaugh rape
Trump pee tape
Covid lab leak was a conspiracy theory
Border agents whipped migrants.
Steele Dossier
Russian bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan
Trump said drinking bleach would fight covid
Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation
Muslim travel ban
Trump built cages for migrant kids
Trump tax cuts benefited only the rich
SUV killed parade marchers
Trump used teargas to clear a crowd for a bible photo
Don't say gay was in a bill
Ivermectin is a horse dewormer and not for humans
Mostly peaceful protests
Chinese Weather Balloon
Breonna Taylor was executed by the police in her sleep – Credit Mr. Holmes
BYU students hurled racist insults at Duke volleyball player
Trump overpowered secret service for wheel of The Beast
Covid vaccine stops spread of covid
Mask on small children
Trump used tear gas on crowd for bible photo
Officer Sicknick was murdered by protestors
Trump called migrants animals
Inflation is transitory
Trump called for a bloodbath
Joe Biden is not senile (Cheap Fakes)
Trump assassination staged
Trump Staged his Assassination Attempt
Kamala was never Border Czar


But the good news is a NEW 4th Estate that is far superior is on the rise. It's just not lock step with the Democrat Party anymore, which is really why TS is throwing a fit.

"Capture Congress" ... what the hell do you have against elections? Or, should Democrats just get permanent power?

"Discredit Courts"... when you have a candidate with 91 Felony indictments and the normal American reviews those cases and shakes their head in disgust at those courts, they discredited themselves. The election proved that decisively. Now we have courts telling the Executive Branch that they cannot set policies, deport illegal criminals, cut waste and abuse, and force hiring by racism. The courts... again... discredited themselves and the 2024 Election was the jury making that decision. If you want to talk about defying the courts, that was Democrat President Joe Biden... or whatever Democrat was running the Presidency while he slobbered while trying to eat his ice cream (2 scoops).

I could go on with the rest of TS's absolute cope post of stupidity, but I think I'll leave some meat on the bone for others to laugh and mock the cry baby post.
 
You forgot the part where Q-anon & the Proud boys (the militant arm of maga) hijacks the post offices to ensure no one can vote by mail ever again!

<EdgyBrah>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion The great march of hope: Gaza’s defiance against erasure
Replies
17
Views
382
cincymma79
C
LeonardoBjj
Opinion Musk takes aim at law firms involved in Trump policy challenges
6 7 8
Replies
155
Views
3K
Xanzito
X

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,814
Messages
57,119,870
Members
175,546
Latest member
nfreeman

Share this page

Back
Top