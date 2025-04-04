ChosenOne
People continue to be perplexed by this 'Trade War' and the irrational reason being pushed for it. Questions continue if Trump and his team can possible be this naive, ignorant and dumb with regards to what will happen as this trade war escalates and why they think this will benefit citizens.
The answer to that is NO. They do not expect this to benefit citizens or America generally. They expect it to crash the American and world economy, create mass chaos, and from that for Trump to be able to declare martial law, and for America to be transformed to an Autocratic nation, ruled by their version of Putin.
The biggest threat to their mission is a popular uprising, that amasses enough votes to push them out before they have fully seized enough power to prevent it and they are working fast to get ahead of it.
The steps in Phase 1 are almost complete and we will soon see the move in to Stage 2:
Phase 1:
- Discredit 4th Estate (media) and make it not trusted so citizens will not rally behind what they expose (COMPLETE)
- Capture Congress, and submit it to Autocrat (COMPLETE)
- Discredit Courts, including Supreme Court over time so citizens will support defying rulings (ONGOING)
- Remove all people from Military and Top law enforcement who would put Constitution over loyalty to Autocrat (COMPLETE)
- Destabilize American (and World) economy causing unrest (ONGOING)
- Create Brown Shirt private army (COMPLETE)
Phase 2:
- Trigger or wait for mass protest and have Brown Shirt force engage them with the goal of creating chaos and allowing Autocrat to declare a National Emergency
- Defy any Court rulings to stand down or pull back measures to engage
- Once Autocrat sees and is certain structures in government will support him and not follow the SC, he moves to final stage...
Declare Martial law, and suspend elections and rule as Autocrat.
