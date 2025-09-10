Social Charlie Kirk Shot and Killed

Hope its not fatal

Mod edit: up to date article confirming fatal GSW

www.bbc.com

Charlie Kirk's widow gives tearful address after shooting: 'I will never let your legacy die'

Erika Kirk thanks first responders and President Donald Trump for his support, after her husband's death.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com


We on Sherdog do not condone this behavior / terrible act of violence.

Celebrating / Glorifying this will lead to infraction , thread ban ... and possible Ban from the site.

We are not Sherfront , don't treat it as such.

- Sherdog Staff
 
Sherbets on the shooter?

Toxic masculine tranny? Don't think college soy based leftist have the grip strength to pull the trigger.

Edit - it was an old white guy? A Charlie video must've interrupt Gramps candy crush game on fb

DBL edit - bets back on
 
Seems to be true. Just search it. Shot in neck, suspect in custody.
From the vid it looked like a chest shot, but with AI these days you never know. Waiting for confirmation.
 
