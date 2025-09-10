JaviBrewski
Hope its not fatal
Mod edit: up to date article confirming fatal GSW
Charlie Kirk's widow gives tearful address after shooting: 'I will never let your legacy die'
Erika Kirk thanks first responders and President Donald Trump for his support, after her husband's death.
www.bbc.com
We on Sherdog do not condone this behavior / terrible act of violence.
Celebrating / Glorifying this will lead to infraction , thread ban ... and possible Ban from the site.
We are not Sherfront , don't treat it as such.
- Sherdog Staff
Last edited by a moderator: