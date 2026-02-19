Charles is violence incarnate. Since he had his phoenix moment and went on that meteoric run years ago he has waded straight into the fire time and time again NEVER scared. I fucking love that shit but damn does it keep me on pins and needles when he fights. I hope the fans forevermore appreciate how much he sacrifices and leaves in the cage for our entertainment. Win or lose he is one of my all time favorites. I largely feel the same about Max which is what makes this fight so exciting. Win or lose I just hope they deliver a foty performance but with these two I don’t know if they even know how to deliver anything sub par.



War both fighters and may the fans win.