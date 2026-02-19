Media Charles's gameplan for the BMF

hswrestler said:
View attachment 1134529

The BMF is going to feed the fans at the cost of Charles's brain cells.
Click to expand...
Charles is an exciting fighter, but to win the fight he better point to the ground and ask Holloway to get in his guard

TbWNsmWVEuYwEe4BeWvSoMH-v-2cXzDcIpeuSh3dv2Zdej36gE__ECJ1AIlZH4pKaxcxg8XSQM1-zVLldvyZ7g.gif
 
Charles is violence incarnate. Since he had his phoenix moment and went on that meteoric run years ago he has waded straight into the fire time and time again NEVER scared. I fucking love that shit but damn does it keep me on pins and needles when he fights. I hope the fans forevermore appreciate how much he sacrifices and leaves in the cage for our entertainment. Win or lose he is one of my all time favorites. I largely feel the same about Max which is what makes this fight so exciting. Win or lose I just hope they deliver a foty performance but with these two I don’t know if they even know how to deliver anything sub par.

War both fighters and may the fans win.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Charles is an exciting fighter, but to win the fight he better point to the ground and ask Holloway to get in his guard

TbWNsmWVEuYwEe4BeWvSoMH-v-2cXzDcIpeuSh3dv2Zdej36gE__ECJ1AIlZH4pKaxcxg8XSQM1-zVLldvyZ7g.gif
Click to expand...

This likely happens after max drops him, and i don't think max will oblige. We might see Charles getting the free recovery time that guys like Poirier and gaethje gave him. Charles with free time tonrecover on his back is the most dangerous Charles
 
Charles will strike only to clinch and set up takedowns. From there he’s gonna put Max in hell and strangle him. Being with Olivera on the ground is a nightmare.
 
Last edited:
Max's chin is starting to go, but he's both faster and has more pop on his punches at LW, and Charles is pretty bad in the pocket, so looks like Charles is cruising for another KO loss. Max is bound to lose one of those thowdown exchanges eventually, but Charles probably isn't the guy to do it.
 
nostradumbass said:
Max's chin is starting to go, but he's both faster and has more pop on his punches at LW, and Charles is pretty bad in the pocket, so looks like Charles is cruising for another KO loss. Max is bound to lose one of those thowdown exchanges eventually, but Charles probably isn't the guy to do it.
Click to expand...
I've been saying this since he fought Arnold Allen.
 
MDoza said:
So Charles is getting KO'd again I guess. You'd think he would have learned his lesson after the Topuria fight.
Click to expand...
Max don’t pack that kind of punch! And I’m a huge Max fan. The spinning back kick that broke Gaethje’s nose was a lil flukey to me. And I’m a huge Max fan.
 
I’m the opposite of most people on here in that I don’t think max KOs Charles I think Charles stops max in this one
 
CedricBee said:
Max don’t pack that kind of punch! And I’m a huge Max fan. The spinning back kick that broke Gaethje’s nose was a lil flukey to me. And I’m a huge Max fan.
Click to expand...

He KO’d Gaethje during the point and swing exchange. You don’t think he could it to Oliviera if he agrees to the same?
 
MDoza said:
He KO’d Gaethje during the point and swing exchange. You don’t think he could it to Oliviera if he agrees to the same?
Click to expand...
I think it was after the flukey broken nose, and 4 1/2 rounds of domination that followed, plus Gaethje did the worst thing you could do in his position before the ensuing KO.

No, I don’t see Max KOing Charles in a similar manner. I think it’s a very tough matchup for Max, if we get the Charles that fought Porier & Gaethje
 
  • Like
Reactions: JKS
So his game-plan is to completely entertain the fuck out and make a sacrifice to the JBGs?

Ma boy

<{JustBleed}>
 
MDoza said:
So Charles is getting KO'd again I guess. You'd think he would have learned his lesson after the Topuria fight.
Click to expand...

You could say the same thing after the Islam fight when he got hit flush with that hook.

Thing is, Do Bronx is crazy aggressive against everyone. It worked when he fought Chandler, Gaethje, and Poirier. And it's what has made him so entertaining to watch.

I remember seeing him go right at Chandler at the start of the 2nd round, thinking it was a mistake after all that damage he took in the 1st. But then he landed that flush left hook and landed a series of bombs that put Chandler out.

Holloway vs Oliveira is going to be a banger.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MrBlackheart
The irony of the BMF belt
2
Replies
27
Views
564
Rektkid
Rektkid
Dagestanaev
BMF should not passed nor defended
2 3
Replies
44
Views
1K
fightguy
F

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,730
Messages
58,456,623
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top