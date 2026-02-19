hswrestler
Charles is an exciting fighter, but to win the fight he better point to the ground and ask Holloway to get in his guardView attachment 1134529
The BMF is going to feed the fans at the cost of Charles's brain cells.
Nah. I don't want a quick fight.hopefully max just points at the ground in the opening seconds of the fight and we just go from there
I've been saying this since he fought Arnold Allen.Max's chin is starting to go, but he's both faster and has more pop on his punches at LW, and Charles is pretty bad in the pocket, so looks like Charles is cruising for another KO loss. Max is bound to lose one of those thowdown exchanges eventually, but Charles probably isn't the guy to do it.
Max don’t pack that kind of punch! And I’m a huge Max fan. The spinning back kick that broke Gaethje’s nose was a lil flukey to me. And I’m a huge Max fan.So Charles is getting KO'd again I guess. You'd think he would have learned his lesson after the Topuria fight.
I think it was after the flukey broken nose, and 4 1/2 rounds of domination that followed, plus Gaethje did the worst thing you could do in his position before the ensuing KO.He KO’d Gaethje during the point and swing exchange. You don’t think he could it to Oliviera if he agrees to the same?
So Charles is getting KO'd again I guess. You'd think he would have learned his lesson after the Topuria fight.