Charles vs Fiziev needs to be cancelled.

Dana White needs to step in and cancel this fight. He should also visit Do Bronx family and give them a personal apology. This fight is wrong and evil.

Why exploit a fighter who is a legend in the sport, who has so many exciting fights and finishes.

Fiziev can crack, and if he touches the chin, Charles career will be over, when you get KO'd so close together, your chin never comes back. Why won't UFC allow Charles brain some time to heal. How much more UFC gonna take advantage of the fighters before they learn.
 
It's UFC rio, charles probably just wants to fight there.
 
Didn't Fiz lose to Justin pretty recently? Oli destroyed Justin and Dustin. Both of whom would beat up Fiziev. I know MMAth doesn't work but style wise fiz offers nothing more than the other two.
 
Agreed, I’m sure if you were at risk at your job health wise, Du Bronx would stand up and speak out against your boss.
 
UFC Rule #137: A fighter's career is not over -- until it's way past over.
 
You’re drastically overestimating Fiziev. He doesn’t “crack and if he touches the chin your career is over.” He doesn’t have that one punch killshot power like Topuria. This guy’s entire career recently is just getting his ass repeatedly beat by Justin Gaethje, a guy that Charles dispatched with ease. Fiziev is barely even ranked. Is he even top 15?
 
Just like Volk.

His chin got KO'd twice in a row, very close together. His career was completely over after that. As long as becoming a champion counts as a career being over...
 
You're sleeping on Fiziev. Fiziev has more whip on his punches than Topuria, he just doesn't have the timing Topuria has. But if Charles gets sloppy and tries to throwdown like he did w Tops, Fiziev will find that chin
 
