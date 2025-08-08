Charles vs Fiziev needs to be cancelled.

Cheese_&_mma_lover
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 26, 2017
- Messages
- 616
- Reaction score
- 554
Dana White needs to step in and cancel this fight. He should also visit Do Bronx family and give them a personal apology. This fight is wrong and evil.
Why exploit a fighter who is a legend in the sport, who has so many exciting fights and finishes.
Fiziev can crack, and if he touches the chin, Charles career will be over, when you get KO'd so close together, your chin never comes back. Why won't UFC allow Charles brain some time to heal. How much more UFC gonna take advantage of the fighters before they learn.
