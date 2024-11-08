Charles out? Poirier wants in?

Blanqa Blanqua said:
Actually, reading Poirier’s tweet, it does make sense?

(The thread title matches the actual tweets in the post, the IG posters comment does not, as I see it. Happy to be corrected or have your point of view explained)
Click to expand...
Screen Shot 2024-11-07 at 8.07.34 PM.png

This means that Dustin is calling for a match (rematch) with Charles because chandler is out.
 
Domitian said:
Hmm, somebody fucked up there. First part says Poirier calls out Charles, Poirier says Charles out, then at the bottom it says Chandler is out.
Click to expand...
yeah, the IG comment does not, to me, match the tweets.

I read the tweets from the fighters involved, and went with that
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Media Gaethje wants to fight Hooker, Poirer, Volk, or Charles next
Replies
18
Views
440
FreedomCricket
FreedomCricket

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,712
Messages
56,473,839
Members
175,241
Latest member
GetSomeSuga

Share this page

Back
Top