Media Charles Oliviera's Head Coach "We Would Rather Fight Conor Mcgregor Next Than Islam Makhachev or LW Belt"

Black9

Black9

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
468
Reaction score
2,543
Charles Oliviera's Coach Diego Lima came out and said:
-if they were offered Mcgregor, he would rather fight Mcgregor than Islam or the belt.
-They were exchanging training videos with Mcgregor prior to Islam fight, Mcgregor telling him to wait for him

Anyone else starting to believe that team might be a little afraid of Islam at this point?

Full Video:
 
Last edited:
Not a great look he knows Islam has his number and why in the world would Conor fight a tough opponent with no title?

The arc Oliveria's career has take post Islam has been very strange with him not taking that rematch after it was offered a least a few times.
 
Makes Sense.


Everyone wants Red Panty Night

Especially after he has been in a Movie
 
He was already champion.. now he just wants to get that dough - nothing wrong with that at all considering his retirement is a lot sooner than later.
 
Is exchanging training footage something fighters normally do?
 
And I want a million dollars instead of going into work. Doesn't mean I need to keep announcing it to the world.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,264
Messages
55,342,955
Members
174,750
Latest member
jordangif

Share this page

Back
Top