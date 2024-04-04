Black9
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 468
- Reaction score
- 2,543
Charles Oliviera's Coach Diego Lima came out and said:
-if they were offered Mcgregor, he would rather fight Mcgregor than Islam or the belt.
-They were exchanging training videos with Mcgregor prior to Islam fight, Mcgregor telling him to wait for him
Anyone else starting to believe that team might be a little afraid of Islam at this point?
Full Video:
-if they were offered Mcgregor, he would rather fight Mcgregor than Islam or the belt.
-They were exchanging training videos with Mcgregor prior to Islam fight, Mcgregor telling him to wait for him
Anyone else starting to believe that team might be a little afraid of Islam at this point?
Full Video:
Last edited: