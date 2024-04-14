Charles Oliviera wearing a tallit?

baba2008
Dana posted Oliviera walking in and he's wearing a tallit. Anybody know the story here? Is he Jewish? Is he showing solidarity with Jewish people? My Jewish wife certainly got excited seeing that.
Edit - Charles' wardrobe choice has resulted in my wife wanting to watch his fight, so now we're watching lol. She used to do BJJ many years back, so she is a fight fan, just not as much now as before.
