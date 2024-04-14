Charles Oliviera wearing a tallit?

Dana posted Oliviera walking in and he's wearing a tallit. Anybody know the story here? Is he Jewish? Is he showing solidarity with Jewish people? My Jewish wife certainly got excited seeing that.
Edit - Charles' wardrobe choice has resulted in my wife wanting to watch his fight, so now we're watching lol. She used to do BJJ many years back, so she is a fight fan, just not as much now as before.

 
Not sure but Brazilians with trees as their last names were of Middle Eastern descent.
 
213b19592d9de8b63fcedc9c6c23c3ff.jpg
 
Pretty sure Charles is Christian.

He has spoken of his love for Jesus.

Jesus was Jewish.


<WellThere>
 
If I had to guess, he probably is an Evangelical Christian and they are big on Zionism. Who knows tho, he didn't wear it on accident thats for sure.
 
Probably signaling he stands with (supports) Israel (who is currently being bombed by Iran and hezzbullah as we watch)
 
41fuSyjTHKL._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg


Charles is down with jewjitsu
 
