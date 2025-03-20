Exactly, guy is an all time quitter too, he gets a pass from people for playing possum well and locking up subs. But those who have been watching him for years know the guy has a terrible time being the nail and not the hammer. Not BMF materialIlia Topuria the CHAMPION beats the fuck out of and knocks out Holloway, then calls out Oliveira...Oliveira 2-2 in his last 4 says he doesn't deserve the fight and he will only fight Topuria if he's champ...then calls out Holloway the guy Topuria just starched.
Oliveira gets a lot of free passes around, the dude has a lot of rat like behavior and makes tons of excuses.
You guys into it? Both deserving of the title.
Yah, fight the guy who just got sparked by the guy you are now ducking…
charles needs to stop ducking Ilia, wants to fight the guy who got ko'd by Ilia and doesn't want to fight Ilia even though that fight would put him in line for a title shot more than the max fight
This is as blatant of ducking as there has ever been, but I guess Charles for some reason is getting that Sherbro pass.Now this is a clear case of ducking but Good ol Charlie Olives is sherdogs sweetheart so nobody will call it out.
