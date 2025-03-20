  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Charles Oliviera CALLS For BMF Title Fight vs Max Holloway

giphy.gif
 
Ilia Topuria the CHAMPION beats the fuck out of and knocks out Holloway, then calls out Oliveira...Oliveira 2-2 in his last 4 says he doesn't deserve the fight and he will only fight Topuria if he's champ...then calls out Holloway the guy Topuria just starched.

Oliveira gets a lot of free passes around, the dude has a lot of rat like behavior and makes tons of excuses.
 
This is gonna be anti climactic as hell.
Charles doesn’t have the durability to go with Max, it’ll probably end closer to the first one, where Charles gets “hurt” and they stop the fight
 
Exactly, guy is an all time quitter too, he gets a pass from people for playing possum well and locking up subs. But those who have been watching him for years know the guy has a terrible time being the nail and not the hammer. Not BMF material
 
Yeah, that should be a fun fight. Chucky looking to make some dough before retirement.
 
charles needs to stop ducking Ilia, wants to fight the guy who got ko'd by Ilia and doesn't want to fight Ilia even though that fight would put him in line for a title shot more than the max fight
 
Certainly like it more than a Max/Poirier trilogy especially since their first fight barely got going before Olives injury.
 
Yup I would love to see it again, their 1st fight never really happened, there was no fight really, it was over before it even begun. I always thought there should have been an immediate rematch, it was so disappointing how quickly it ended like that. Lets do it again, it would be an exciting scrap.
 
I counter that with the BMF title fight with Ilia Topuria who literally just finished that Max Holloway a fight ago.

giphy.gif


Charles fought who's who but now he's rich and famous and he's so obviously ducking Topuria, he doesn't want the toughest fights it looks like unless it's for the title.

duck-dance.gif


It's a shame really. Yes Charles perhaps is a legend, but I don't think he's THAT much of a legend to duck someone that blatantly.

tea.gif


And I don't even like Topuria.
 
Now this is a clear case of ducking but Good ol Charlie Olives is sherdogs sweetheart so nobody will call it out.
 
This is as blatant of ducking as there has ever been, but I guess Charles for some reason is getting that Sherbro pass.

giphy.gif


number-one-bullshit-khabib-nurmagomedov.gif
 
He has fought literally everybody for his decade plus tenure in the UFC. Let him Bang bro stop hating.
 
