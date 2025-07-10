Charles Oliveria says he should of stuck to his gameplan

ShaggyDoyle
Charles Oliveira on his performance against Ilia Topuria:
"I would change everything about my performance... Everything I trained, I didn't put it into practice. I didn't do anything I trained for...
The gameplan was to hit and get out, knee stomps, maintaining distance with my front kicks, lots of calf kicks, not standing still... as soon as the fight started, I stood still taking his shots...
I think if I had maintained distance, moving my hands, working on the front kicks, working the stomps... trying to take him down, I think it would have been a completely different fight."