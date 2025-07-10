Charles Oliveria says he should of stuck to his gameplan

Charles Oliveira on his performance against Ilia Topuria:

"I would change everything about my performance... Everything I trained, I didn't put it into practice. I didn't do anything I trained for...

The gameplan was to hit and get out, knee stomps, maintaining distance with my front kicks, lots of calf kicks, not standing still... as soon as the fight started, I stood still taking his shots...

I think if I had maintained distance, moving my hands, working on the front kicks, working the stomps... trying to take him down, I think it would have been a completely different fight."
 
he tried his gameplan but failed
He should've got a time machine to get the guy who never lost to Islam to fight Topuria. Maybe would've done better. Many here called out Olivera for being older and tons of mileage and that size wasn't going to make the difference. Topuria just isn't like Dustin/Gaethje/Chandler where he will give his striking defense up to take one unless he has to.
 
Not really sure what he could've done differently. Sounds like cope.

It's kind of hard to hit and get out when you're out cold before you get the chance to get out...
I mean, I get what he's saying. He had a ton of reach on Topuria. On the feet it's obvious that he should've been relying on footwork and long strikes (kicks, jabs, etc) to try to dictate that the exchanges took place primarily at a range where he could land and Topuria could not. He got KO'd in a close quartered boxing exchange in the middle of the cage. That's exactly what he shouldn't have been engaging in. He should've circled out of there and reset at the range that benefitted him and not Topuria. But fighters gonna fight.
 
He’s rarely shown a propensity for a gameplan. He fights almost every fight the same way more or less. Lots of pressure, make it a fire fight. Create wild scrambles and try to catch a submission. Rely on threat of ground game to dissuade fighters from following him if he does get hurt.
 
I often have the same thoughts, what I could have, should have, might have… But then I drink a bunch of beer and get over that crap. Water under the bridge.
Jerking off when you shouldn't have jerked off is not the same level of regret as getting sparked out cold infront of your kids.
 
