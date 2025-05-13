News Charles Oliveira vs Ilia Topuria set for vacant LW title fight at UFC 317 on June 28th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    46
That's great fight. Too bad Arman in bad grace. Think Arman such a tough fight for everyone. Think Ilia gets it done.
 
Portland8242 said:
Islam fanboys actually thinking the UFC was gonna let him keep his belt if he moved up

sorry bud if you're gonna duck Topuria it's gonna be known you are.
That's like saying Ilia ducked Diego Lopez. The delusion is real.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Fuck yeah. Didn't expect Islam to vacate though
The UFC probably finally stopped being retards and realized it was better to just contractually guarantee Islam a shot (with champion pay) against Topuria/Chuck winner if he loses to JDM rather than let him hijack the belt.

Their willingness to let guys hold the lower weight class has never made any sense, because they get a fresh full title fight instead of a shitty interim fight.

In the several times Jones fought to reclaim his LHW belt, nobody gave a fuck that he wasn't the beltholder.
 
Neck&Neck said:
Getting a TS off decisioning the ghost of Chandler is wild
Oh well, he’s getting knocked out anyway

Easy work for El Toppydor
Should be Topuria vs Arman, but Arman is in Dana White's bad graces.
 
