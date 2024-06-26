BoxerMaurits
Per Dan Hooker:
"Per dan hooker" is about as trustworthy as "per random sherdogger." Dan always tries to speak and manifest match ups into existence
Since it’s coming from FullViolence it’s probably verified. I know they’re not posting something like this if it’s just some random rumour.Is it really in the works or on Dan's wishlist?
Gamrot would be feeding Oliveira imoOliveira is getting a break. I thought they were going to feed him to Gamrot. He should handily beat Hooker.
Do you know where this is coming from? The initial report?This was just Dan begging for the fight to be made, I don't this counts as legitimate news.
He said in the clip "let's see if he takes the cake or he signs on the dotted line".This was just Dan begging for the fight to be made, I don't this counts as legitimate news.
Presumably thisDo you know where this is coming from? The initial report?
Since it’s coming from FullViolence it’s probably verified. I know they’re not posting something like this if it’s just some random rumour.
Haven’t confirmed myself though, but it should be legit
Yeah he just mentioned Charles name on a talk show. Said he hopes to fight him next. Thats it."Per dan hooker" is about as trustworthy as "per random sherdogger." Dan always tries to speak and manifest match ups into existence
He also says "I'm not sure I can really say anything" which leads one to think something might be discussed behind the scenes.Yeah he just mentioned Charles name on a talk show. Said he hopes to fight him next. Thats it.
That's kinda nothing. Of course he can't say anything. He's under contract.He also says "I'm not sure I can really say anything" which leads one to think something might be discussed behind the scenes.
If it's nothing more than a callout it's not your typical callout that you'd expect.That's kinda nothing. Of course he can't say anything. He's under contract.