Rumored Charles Oliveira vs Dan Hooker is in the works for UFC 305 in Perth

Who would win this fight?

  • Charles Oliveira

    Votes: 14 100.0%

  • Dan Hooker

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    14
Oliveira is getting a break. I thought they were going to feed him to Gamrot. He should handily beat Hooker.
 
If true i guess UFC conceded to Oliveira wanting a 3 rounder and Gamrots team didnt because this definitely makes less sense from a rankings standpoint.
 
fortheo said:
"Per dan hooker" is about as trustworthy as "per random sherdogger." Dan always tries to speak and manifest match ups into existence
Click to expand...
JoeRowe said:
Is it really in the works or on Dan's wishlist?
Click to expand...
Since it’s coming from FullViolence it’s probably verified. I know they’re not posting something like this if it’s just some random rumour.
Haven’t confirmed myself though, but it should be legit
 
This was just Dan begging for the fight to be made, I don't this counts as legitimate news.
 
svmr_db said:
This was just Dan begging for the fight to be made, I don't this counts as legitimate news.
Click to expand...
He said in the clip "let's see if he takes the cake or he signs on the dotted line".

This is confusing because the first half sounds like Dan's calling him out and the second half sounds like it's on the table. We do know Oliveira is having a dispute with Gamrot on number of rounds their fight should be so I'm leaning towards it just being an opportunistic callout.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Since it’s coming from FullViolence it’s probably verified. I know they’re not posting something like this if it’s just some random rumour.
Haven’t confirmed myself though, but it should be legit
Click to expand...

I saw dan say it on an aussie tv show, which I assume is where fullviolence is getting it from, and the host even laughed with dan saying he doesn't know how true that Is. I'm with the host in not knowing how true it is. Dan always tries to shoot his shot and get higher profile fights than he deserves.

Maybe it is true. I just have doubts.
 
"Per Dan Hooker"

As in Dan really wants this fight to happen and nothing more.

I for one, don't care for this matchup at all. Would much rather see Gamrot vs Charles.
 
fortheo said:
"Per dan hooker" is about as trustworthy as "per random sherdogger." Dan always tries to speak and manifest match ups into existence
Click to expand...
Yeah he just mentioned Charles name on a talk show. Said he hopes to fight him next. Thats it.
 
13Seconds said:
Yeah he just mentioned Charles name on a talk show. Said he hopes to fight him next. Thats it.
Click to expand...
He also says "I'm not sure I can really say anything" which leads one to think something might be discussed behind the scenes.
 
Domitian said:
He also says "I'm not sure I can really say anything" which leads one to think something might be discussed behind the scenes.
Click to expand...
That's kinda nothing. Of course he can't say anything. He's under contract.
 
Latest posts

