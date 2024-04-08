Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan or Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill or Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway - Which fight are you most excited to watch?

Which fight are you more excited to watch?

  22
    22
Continuation to this thread.

UFC 300 - Which 3 fights are you most excited to watch?

My picks: Poatan vs. Jamal Hill Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
Hard one

Probably Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

I am a fan of both. Max has amazing balls (just ask @StonedLemur)

I feel a lot of people are writing him off, and I believe we will be in a for a shock by Max's performance. I don't know if he can win, but I believe he will do much better than the odds suggest
 
1. Max-Gaethje: I think Max has a much better chance than most people think.
2. Charles-Arman: I generally a big fan of matchups between the old guard and new guard.
3. Alex-Hill: Both guys put on fun fights. And a (t)ko seems guaranteed. But the overall skill level is pretty low for a UFC title fight and demonstrates how bad LHW is.
 
I'm just gonna run my whole shit

1)Max - Gae
2)Alex - Hill
3)Jiri - Rakic
4)Olive - Arman
5)Kattar - Aljo
6)Figgy - Cody
7)Turner - Moicano
8)Weili - Xiaonan
9) Miller - Green
10) Yussef - Lopes
11) Andrade - Hodriguez
12) Nickel - Bandage
13) Holm Harrison
 
