Media Charles Oliveira Targets Title Bout vs. Islam Makhachev at International Fight Week

At the moment, it remains unclear which title fight — or fights — will top the lineup for UFC 317 on International Fight Week.



After Magomed Ankalaev stated that he doesn’t want to wait until October in Abu Dhabi for a rematch with Alex Pereira, speculation began that the light heavyweight rematch could serve as the main event for that card.

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira has thrown his hat into the ring for another potential featured bout at UFC 317. Recently, reigning lightweight champ Islam Makhachev indicated that former 145-pound king Ilia Topuria should win one fight against a contender before receiving a title shot in the new weight class. Meanwhile, the Georgian-Spaniard issued a scathing response to Oliveira after “do Bronx” stated he didn’t see Topuria as a big fight.

“You have 10 losses: [five] by knockout, [four] by submission, and [one] by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division,” Topuria wrote on X. “I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in charge.”

On Sunday, Oliveira seemingly replied to Topuria while targeting a championship fight in a video on his Instagram Stories.

“There are many people talking a lot in the UFC,” Oliveira said. “Concerning history in the UFC, I´m the one who can talk. I’m fighting in UFC for 15 years, with the record of bonuses and submissions. I´m the one who broke all the records.

“I want to fight on International Fight Week… Dana [White], Sean Shelby, Hunter [Campbell], let's make it happen. I want this fight. I want this belt. Makhachev is talking a lot. He wants that fight. I´m sure it will be a great war. So UFC let's make it happen.”

Highlights from the first fight

I never understood why anyone wants to see a rematch after the first fight. Islam not only dominated every aspect, but Olivera had no real offense. He was a great champion and sort of deserves a 2nd shot for how many others he beat. Islam is just a nightmare matchup for him and I don't see him even making it competitive.
 
