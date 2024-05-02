Charles Oliveira reveals when he wants to return and gets immediately called out by Gamrot

Gamrot is the only fight in the division that really makes sense for him, I think that's what they'll make.

I'd like to see Oliveira vs Fiziev more but Fiziev probably isn't ready & doesn't deserve that fight coming off two losses. Although they apparently did try to book him vs Poirier recently before BSD was chosen instead.
 
I’d be down to see that fight.

Charles is the man, though. Fights often, always in exciting fights, he doesn’t avoid anyone. What more could one want from a fighter?
 
Gamrot/Olives and BSD/Fiziev would be great. Moicano/Hooker/Dariush(any combo of the three) would work also.
 
You're right, It's just that Gamrot's performance against RDA and the Fiziev fight irks me so much I would hate for him to get rewarded with a #1 contender fight.
 
It's a perfectly logical fight to make, but man, I'm worried about gamrot's chin. He was dropped by arman, dropped by Dariush, dropped and rocked by Turner, dropped by RDA, and now wants a pretty quick turn around against charles.

I'll watch it.
 
Well it's not necessarily going to be a #1 contender fight, Oliveira was just in one vs Tsarukyan. We'll have to see how the title picture looks after Makhachev/Poirier happens and if Tsarukyan possibly gets his title shot before the end of the year.
 
If Oliveira starches Gamrot could that put him ahead of Tsarukyan for a title shot? July is just a month after Makhachev vs Poirier so I doubt Islam will already have another fight booked yet. I know it would be a short training camp but it might be smart for him to try and get on UFC 303 on June 29th. Put on an impressive performance in the co-main of a Conor card and I'm sure that'll score you some points.
 
Really doubt it. If Makhachev beats Poirier I'm sure they'll try to line up Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 for the Abu Dhabi PPV card in the fall.
 
Arman, Dariush, and Gamrot are superior wrestlers than Oliveira.

Dariush has the weakest chin of the bunch and got chinned by Oliveira.

Gamrot will be winning the grappling and probably win the fight unless he gets chinned.
 
They have to know Oliveira is a draw by now tho right? Why would they want Tsarukyan vs Makhachev?
 
Pass. Not interested in watching Gamrot pin Charles down and ride out a lackluster decision with the only excitement being at the end of the fight when Charles throws up a desperate submission attempt that isn't even fully locked in.
 
