Charles Oliveira reveals when he wants to return and gets immediately called out by Gamrot

If Oliveira starches Gamrot could that put him ahead of Tsarukyan for a title shot? July is just a month after Makhachev vs Poirier so I doubt Islam will already have another fight booked yet. I know it would be a short training camp but it might be smart for him to try and get on UFC 303 on June 29th. Put on an impressive performance in the co-main of a Conor card and I'm sure that'll score you some points.