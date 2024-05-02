Charles Oliveira reveals when he wants to return and gets immediately called out by Gamrot

Gamrot/Olives and BSD/Fiziev would be great. Moicano/Hooker/Dariush(any combo of the three) would work also.Gamrot is the only fight in the division that really makes sense for him, I think that's what they'll make.
I'd like to see Oliveira vs Fiziev more but Fiziev probably isn't ready & doesn't deserve that fight coming off two losses. Although they apparently did try to book him vs Poirier recently before BSD was chosen instead.
You're right, It's just that Gamrot's performance against RDA and the Fiziev fight irks me so much I would hate for him to get rewarded with a #1 contender fight.Gamrot is the only fight in the division that really makes sense for him, I think that's what they'll make.
I'd like to see Oliveira vs Fiziev more but Fiziev probably isn't ready & doesn't deserve that fight coming off two losses. Although they apparently did try to book him vs Poirier recently before BSD was chosen instead.
Charles aiming for a return in July/august, who should he return against in your opinion? Does a fight against Gamrot excite you?
You're right, It's just that Gamrot's performance against RDA and the Fiziev fight irks me so much I would hate for him to get rewarded with a #1 contender fight.
If Oliveira starches Gamrot could that put him ahead of Tsarukyan for a title shot? July is just a month after Makhachev vs Poirier so I doubt Islam will already have another fight booked yet.
Arman, Dariush, and Gamrot are superior wrestlers than Oliveira.Gamrot>Tsarukyan>Oliveira>Dariush>Gamrot
MMAth says double KO
They have to know Oliveira is a draw by now tho right? Why would they want Tsarukyan vs Makhachev?Really doubt it. If Makhachev beats Poirier I'm sure they'll try to line up Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 for the Abu Dhabi PPV card in the fall.