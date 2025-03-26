Kowboy On Sherdog
Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and announced a move up to lightweight. While “La Leyenda” has always exuded confidence, he has never failed to back it up with action. Topuria continues the same with his lightweight move, recently proclaiming himself the champion of the division.
Since Topuria might not get an immediate title shot at 155 pounds, the Georgian-Spaniard’s name has been linked to a potential matchup against former champ Oliveira. However, “do Bronx” made clear that he isn’t willing to fight Topuria until he has proved himself at lightweight.
Topuria was recently honored in Spain with a street being named after him. Topuria was also asked about Oliveira’s comments and if he would take a walk with the Brazilian on the newly-named street.
“Actually yes, to give him a bit of culture and teach him something,” Topuria said. “I’m sure I would, because it's obvious that kid hasn't even read a single page of a newspaper. So another question please, because this isn't a good time to talk about someone like him.”
Not one for much brash talk, Oliveira found Topuria’s comments disrespectful. “Do Bronx” believes Topuria needs to be more respectful towards the entire lightweight division, which is arguably the toughest in the UFC.
"I've been in the UFC for 15 years and I've never spoken poorly about anyone... I think [Topuria] was disrespectful with what he said... I just want to remind everyone that the toughest division is lightweight,” Oliveira told Ag.Fight (via Championship Rounds). “I've been in it for years, so I have something to say. I know the firepower I have. I think [Topuria] needs to get into the division more calmly, more slowly. Because there are a lot of tough guys who deserve respect.”
