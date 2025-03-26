Media Charles Oliveira Reacts to Recent Comments from 'Disrespectful' Ilia Topuria

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
105,461
Reaction score
186,163
2ff53a0e24c9af7d042d69c22b7ba4cf

Charles Oliveira believes Ilia Topuria needs a lesson in humility.


Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and announced a move up to lightweight. While “La Leyenda” has always exuded confidence, he has never failed to back it up with action. Topuria continues the same with his lightweight move, recently proclaiming himself the champion of the division.

Since Topuria might not get an immediate title shot at 155 pounds, the Georgian-Spaniard’s name has been linked to a potential matchup against former champ Oliveira. However, “do Bronx” made clear that he isn’t willing to fight Topuria until he has proved himself at lightweight.


Topuria was recently honored in Spain with a street being named after him. Topuria was also asked about Oliveira’s comments and if he would take a walk with the Brazilian on the newly-named street.

“Actually yes, to give him a bit of culture and teach him something,” Topuria said. “I’m sure I would, because it's obvious that kid hasn't even read a single page of a newspaper. So another question please, because this isn't a good time to talk about someone like him.”


Ilia Topuria is asked if he'd go for a walk with Charles Oliveira 😅

"Actually yes, to give him a bit of culture and teach him something, because it's obvious that kid hasn't even read a single page of a newspaper.

Another question please, because this isn't a good time to talk… pic.twitter.com/mSwS9Zu8xu

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 25, 2025
Click to expand...


Not one for much brash talk, Oliveira found Topuria’s comments disrespectful. “Do Bronx” believes Topuria needs to be more respectful towards the entire lightweight division, which is arguably the toughest in the UFC.

"I've been in the UFC for 15 years and I've never spoken poorly about anyone... I think [Topuria] was disrespectful with what he said... I just want to remind everyone that the toughest division is lightweight,” Oliveira told Ag.Fight (via Championship Rounds). “I've been in it for years, so I have something to say. I know the firepower I have. I think [Topuria] needs to get into the division more calmly, more slowly. Because there are a lot of tough guys who deserve respect.”

www.sherdog.com

Charles Oliveira Reacts to Recent Comments from 'Disrespectful' Ilia Topuria

Charles Oliveira believes Ilia Topuria needs a lesson in humility.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Charles is an absolute legend but he's ducking Topuria here like no tommorow.

It's completely okay to fight Chandler who is a walking zombie at this point, but Topuria who FINISHED Volk and Max doesn't deserve to fight him?

laugh-mock.gif


People say oh he fought anybody, but people do change. MMA isn't an exception.

This is as blatant of ducking as I've ever seen.

duck-dance.gif

giphy.gif
 
JustOnce said:
Charles is an absolute legend but he's ducking Topuria here like no tommorow.

It's completely okay to fight Chandler who is a walking zombie at this point, but Topuria who FINISHED Volk and Max doesn't deserve to fight him?

laugh-mock.gif


People say oh he fought anybody, but people do change. MMA isn't an exception.

This is as blatant of ducking as I've ever seen.

duck-dance.gif

giphy.gif
Click to expand...
topuria-ilia.gif
 
Love how the first page is just full of Ilia GIF files of him bombing people out. Haha.

War Ilia! Hope this fight happens!

Exciting fighter!
 
Ilia is one smug lil manlet, but so far he has backed up all the talk.

Wouldn't mind seeing him vs Do Bronx.

Should deliver the violence.
 
Topuria defended one (1) time then relinquished his belt. at least 2-3 dangerous contenders at FW who he didnt face.
and he deserves an immediate title shot at LW according to some? no way.

him vs Charles or Arman would be great fights. and then if Topuria beats one of them, we can talk about a LW title shot.

but i dont think anyone will ever beat Charles' finish record, submission record or bonus record. who knows how much longer Charles will keep fighting for? he can only add to his records.
 
Any man who bleaches or dyes their hair blonde, does not deserve your Hespect
LaBamba would KO Charles with a jab
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N
A
Media Islam Makachev responds to Topuria's comments, 'If Topuria continues like this...'
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
GoodBoy
GoodBoy
A
Media Ilia Topuria to Makachev: "The kids that hang out with you will try to cross a line they can't come back from"
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
5K
cshireman4
cshireman4
Young Calf Kick
The Topuria Situation
Replies
12
Views
392
BowserJr
BowserJr
A
Media Ilia Topuria says he would turn down Conor Mcgregor fight because he's an addict
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
blaseblase
blaseblase

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,217
Messages
57,082,613
Members
175,531
Latest member
Outdoor Labs

Share this page

Back
Top