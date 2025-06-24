Media Charles Oliveira Promised Son Title Win at UFC 317

Charles Oliveira has vowed to win the lightweight title for his son Dominic.

Oliveira and his wife Vitoria welcomed their first child together when Dominic was born in October 2024. Oliveira already has a daughter, Thayla, who was born in 2017. “Do Bronxs” won the lightweight title for Thayla back in 2021.



Oliveira now faces Ilia Topuria for the vacant lightweight title in the main event at UFC 317 on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Brazilian has promised to become a two-time lightweight champ for his second-born. And Oliveira’s partner Vitoria is confident that he will deliver on his promise.

“It’s a promise he made to Dom,” Vitoria said in an interview with the UFC. “Because he already won a belt for Thayla, and he will win another one for Dominic. And that promised will be kept.”


Oliveira says everything he has and does is for his family. The former lightweight champ shows up to training on days that he doesn’t want to, just for his family.

Oliveira Motivated By Family Ahead of UFC 317 Title Bout​



“I mean, every moment I can be with [Dominic], with Thayla, with my wife… my family is my foundation,” Oliveira said. “Everything I have, everything I do is for them. Sometimes I train even when I’m in pain. Sometimes I don’t want to train, but I do it anyway. Not for myself but for them.”

Oliveira won the vacant title against Michael Chandler and defended it against Dustin Poirier before losing on the scales ahead of a clash with Justin Gaethje. More recenty, Oliveira has sandwiched a loss against Arman Tsarukyan between wins over Beneil Dariush and Chandler. Meanwhile, Topuria won the featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski and defended it against Max Holloway before moving to fight for the lightweight title, which became vacant after Makhachev moved up to welterweight.

Since you capitalized "Son" I thought Charles is a Spurs fan and he's dedicating the fight to his favorite player Son Heung-min
 
I like Oliveira and as awesome as it would be for him to get to the top again, I think it’s better for the division and the sport for Topuria to win. We really need some big names with “aura” and some fresh match ups at the top.
 
Can't keep that promise if Topuria's bouncing his head off the canvas within 2 rounds.

Son's going to be let down for sure.
 
What if Topturo promised he would win for his daughter

UFC 317: Promise Kept
 
