Charles Oliveira is going to dominate

He's going to show Arman how it's done. He's still priming, and I believe he has more weapons to get the W.



He'll be one more veteran to send the young wolf back to climbing rankings.



I think except for the wrestling, he has better assets : he's bigger, stronger, with better stand up. He hits like a truck, which means he can knock you out if he doesn't bring the fight to the ground. He's hittable though, so let's see if Arman finds an opening with his striking.



It's going to be a war and I love it.