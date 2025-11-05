  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Charles Oliveira: How ‘I was stupid’ against Ilia Topuria

i

Charles Oliveira admits to making mistakes in his fight against Ilia Topuria.

Oliveira fought Topuria for the vacant lightweight strap at UFC 317 this past June. Topuria knocked “do Bronx” out cold midway through the opening round. Oliveira believes it was “stupid” of him to trade in the pocket against Topuria. Oliveira has since bounced back with a submission win over Mateusz Gamrot in front of a home crowd at UFC Rio last month. Oliveira (36-11) believes he should have implemented the same strategy against Topuria that he did against Gamrot.


According to the former lightweight champ, he could have kept Topuria at bay with kicks, considering his height advantage.

“I was stupid,” Oliveira told UFC Brazil. “The guy is shorter than me. What should I have done? Fight more at long range, kick, like I did with Gamrot, making him come and then land the strike. What did I say? I'm going to take him down and I'm going to land my punches. I landed my punches. But he landed his punches on me first. So I was stupid. It happens; it's part of the fight. What are you going to do? [Focus on] your mind. Come back again, that's what happened. Come back stronger.”

Oliveira is now plotting a BMF tilt against Max Holloway, who is publicly willing to oblige. To further add to his legacy, the Brazilian wants to fight “Blessed” at the UFC’s White House card in June 2026.

I don’t think he was going to win that fight anyways, from what we seen although little with Topuria and Oliviera hit the ground, it was going to be a stand up fight. Oliveira doesnt have the best IQ, his striking is good but sloppy in comparison to Topuria straight, accurate, fast punches with KO power to back it up. Oliveira was going to sleep.

Holloway is going send Oliveira to see Tony Ferguson.
 
Mad respect to both fighters but it just seems so silly to me to book two guys who got knocked out by Topuria to fight for the BMF belt

Like the B stands for Baddest and both guys competing for it got knocked out recently by another fighter who is therefore badder than either of them
 
These are the real winners, falling and getting up and never giving up. And not picking your openings just to avoid losing.
 
He did good things in that fight too. His strikes connected, he got it to the ground. He just didn't have that KO punch or that grappling advantage enough to seal the deal.

It's not like Charles wasn't in trouble in his fights before. Some fighters don't let you off the hook and Top was one of them.
 
As a MASSIVE fan of Charles I still have to say:

It's your fault and you were the lesser fighter that night, when you as a vet with enormous experience can't put together or follow a viable game plan.

Rush in and see how it goes is not what great fighters do.
 
i don't really see how it changes that much. it's not like Topuria has difficulties closing the distance. the way Oliveira got knocked out was funny though, he just walked right into the pocket behind nothing.
 
i quite literally stopped being a fan of Charles right after the fight.

if you know your strengths are in your famous submissions and Ilia is 5x the hands than you are, why walk right into the pocket when your chin is famously garbage and slip right into what Ilia wants.

which is what everyone seems to do as only Max had a good excuse for it given its his own strength above all.

Charles on the other hand is famous for poor game plans and made a much anticipated fight an absolute disappointment.
 
