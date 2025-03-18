Charles Oliveira ducking Topuria

You know, when Merab fought Umar, everyone was shitting on him for ducking Umar.



I was the only guy who was okay with it if he didn't want Umar. I mean he had to go through hell to get a title, but now they were obviously trying to set him up for Umar to be the champ. Obviously Merab had other ideas.



I don't think Topuria at LW is as good as Umar at BW nor does he have as much of a claim at fighting Oliveira as Umar did.



Umar was just coming off a win over Sandhagen, and if you ask me, he was a lot more deserving than O'Malley ever was.



I do think Oliveira is ducking Topuria. I don't think its too much of an ask for Topuria to fight someone like Oliveira who is not really close to a title shot right now.



Now, I get why he doesn't want that smoke, because while I don't know if Topuria will necessarily beat him, but I'd favour Topuria against Oliveira. I think he probably finishes him.



I dont ncessarily blame him for not wanting a fight that is a lose-lose fight for him since if he beats Topuria, he just beat a FW, but I don't necessarily think he has a sound argument for turning down a fight against him either, especially him coming off a win over Max and Volkanovski.



The only guy who I think ever thought made sense to me if he didn't want to fight another guy was Merab against Umar. And he eventually fought the guy too and beat him fair and square.



I think it's ridiculous to be talking like this, "oh Islam smashed me in two rounds but I will only fight this guy if you beat the other guy for me"



I think Topuria would lay out Oliveira in two rounds.