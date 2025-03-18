Charles Oliveira ducking Topuria

Koro_11
According to Chael Sonnen.
As a guy who has always rooted for Charles Oliveira I must say I'm disappointed and lost a lot of respect for him after this.
Ilia Topuria decided to set his sights firmly on the lightweight division belt now that he has won the featherweight title. However, it seems like ‘El Matador’ is in a tug-of-war. Islam Makhachev does not entertain the idea of fighting Topuria unless he fights a top-ranked lightweight contender. And who is the closest man to that? The #2-ranked lightweight, Charles Oliveira. But the thing is, even Oliveira might not give Topuria what he wants as per former UFC fighter and title contender Chael Sonnen.
According to the analyst, Charles Oliveira won’t budge unless Topuria can come to the table with a UFC gold offer. In a recent Good Guy/ Bad Guy episode ‘The American Gangster’ recounted what Oliveira said to him. “I will only fight Topuria if he wins the belt. This is my weight class, I hold a higher ranking, and I’ve been a champion before. This guy is all talk. If he wants to fight me he needs to come up, get the belt, put the belt on the line and I’ll take him on.”
Now Islam ducking him is bad enough, and I think champ or not you should fight the best possible challenger, and Ilia is p4p the highest possible opponent for him at the moment. But that said, I can at least somewhat understand his position as he is the champ and his last 5 opponents were all former FW's and it's a bit of an asterisk on his resume etc... still, if he thinks anyone will give him more credit for beating Gaetjhe at this point, he's out of his mind.
But CHARLES turning down Topuria and telling him he needs a belt if he wants to motivate him to fight is just ridiculous, the guy just fought bum Michael Chandler in a rematch no one gave a shit about, but he's too high on his horse to fight the #3 pound for pound fighter in the world?
Man, if what Chael says is really true, as a guy who had a high opinion of Charles and always thought of him as the guy who fights anyone, I must say I'm really disappointed and this looks like a major dick tuck on his part.
