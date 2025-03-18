  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Charles Oliveira ducking Topuria

According to Chael Sonnen.

As a guy who has always rooted for Charles Oliveira I must say I'm disappointed and lost a lot of respect for him after this.


Ilia Topuria decided to set his sights firmly on the lightweight division belt now that he has won the featherweight title. However, it seems like ‘El Matador’ is in a tug-of-war. Islam Makhachev does not entertain the idea of fighting Topuria unless he fights a top-ranked lightweight contender. And who is the closest man to that? The #2-ranked lightweight, Charles Oliveira. But the thing is, even Oliveira might not give Topuria what he wants as per former UFC fighter and title contender Chael Sonnen.


According to the analyst, Charles Oliveira won’t budge unless Topuria can come to the table with a UFC gold offer. In a recent Good Guy/ Bad Guy episode ‘The American Gangster’ recounted what Oliveira said to him. “I will only fight Topuria if he wins the belt. This is my weight class, I hold a higher ranking, and I’ve been a champion before. This guy is all talk. If he wants to fight me he needs to come up, get the belt, put the belt on the line and I’ll take him on.”




Now Islam ducking him is bad enough, and I think champ or not you should fight the best possible challenger, and Ilia is p4p the highest possible opponent for him at the moment. But that said, I can at least somewhat understand his position as he is the champ and his last 5 opponents were all former FW's and it's a bit of an asterisk on his resume etc... still, if he thinks anyone will give him more credit for beating Gaetjhe at this point, he's out of his mind.

But CHARLES turning down Topuria and telling him he needs a belt if he wants to motivate him to fight is just ridiculous, the guy just fought bum Michael Chandler in a rematch no one gave a shit about, but he's too high on his horse to fight the #3 pound for pound fighter in the world?

Man, if what Chael says is really true, as a guy who had a high opinion of Charles and always thought of him as the guy who fights anyone, I must say I'm really disappointed and this looks like a major dick tuck on his part.
 
I would be all for it, but I doubt they do that... it's more likely they force Islam to fight him, which would be just as good.

Then if Ilia wins the belt he can ignore Charles and give Arman a shot instead, that would be perfect.
 
You know, when Merab fought Umar, everyone was shitting on him for ducking Umar.

I was the only guy who was okay with it if he didn't want Umar. I mean he had to go through hell to get a title, but now they were obviously trying to set him up for Umar to be the champ. Obviously Merab had other ideas.

I don't think Topuria at LW is as good as Umar at BW nor does he have as much of a claim at fighting Oliveira as Umar did.

Umar was just coming off a win over Sandhagen, and if you ask me, he was a lot more deserving than O'Malley ever was.

I do think Oliveira is ducking Topuria. I don't think its too much of an ask for Topuria to fight someone like Oliveira who is not really close to a title shot right now.

Now, I get why he doesn't want that smoke, because while I don't know if Topuria will necessarily beat him, but I'd favour Topuria against Oliveira. I think he probably finishes him.

I dont ncessarily blame him for not wanting a fight that is a lose-lose fight for him since if he beats Topuria, he just beat a FW, but I don't necessarily think he has a sound argument for turning down a fight against him either, especially him coming off a win over Max and Volkanovski.

The only guy who I think ever thought made sense to me if he didn't want to fight another guy was Merab against Umar. And he eventually fought the guy too and beat him fair and square.

I think it's ridiculous to be talking like this, "oh Islam smashed me in two rounds but I will only fight this guy if you beat the other guy for me"

I think Topuria would lay out Oliveira in two rounds.
 
You know, but I wanna be fair to Oliveira here too.

I don't think Topuria wants to face Arman either who I'd think would smash Topuria lol.

It is sometimes funny how the best fighters can be so selective in who they wanna fight lol.
 
