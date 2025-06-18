TCE
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is having his life story adapted into a film.
Ahead of his upcoming title fight against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 on June 28, Eduardo Ferro of 405 Films has acquired Oliveira’s life rights to adapt his story into a feature film.
The biopic is expected to shoot in Las Vegas and Brazil with plans to tell Oliveira’s story from his earliest days growing up in the favelas in Sao Paulo to his historic run through the UFC where he eventually became champion in 2021.
“The feature film will dramatize his rise from battling life-threatening health issues in the impoverished Vicente de Carvalho neighborhood in the town of Guarujá, São Paulo to domination of the Brazilian Ju-Jitsu world before becoming a champion in the most important MMA league in the world, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
“As a child, Oliveira was actually ordered by doctors not play sports because of a heart murmur. He has beat some of the biggest names in the sport including Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. He fights to regain his lightweight championship title in a headlining match against Ilia Toporia at UFC 317 in June.”
The film plans to detail Oliveira’s entire life with the former UFC champion also involved in the adaptation.
“From the favelas of Guarujá to the bright lights of the Octagon, this has always been about heart, faith, and never giving up,” Oliveira said in a press release. “Eduardo and 405 Films are the right team to bring the story to life.”
Ferro, a Brazilian director and producer, has been around combat sports before when he produced a film about Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Fernando Tererê.
Now he’s adapting Oliveira’s life story into a new film with a title for the project still to be determined.
“It’s an honor to get to make a film about Charles Oliveira,” Ferro said. “Brazil produces many combat sports athletes but he truly is ‘a lion among lions.” His wild success in the face of such adversity, and the way he connects the culture of his homeland with the culture of the United States makes this story truly inspiring. I’m grateful for his trust in me to tell this story – and the challenge to honor its authenticity.
“Charles’ story will be more than a movie — like his whole life, this will be a message to every kid out there who feels like the world forgot them: your time is coming. ‘The champion has a name’— and now the world will know how it happened.”
I saw this photo online earlier, now I know why it was posted...
