Media Charles Oliveira asks fans who he should fight next

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
15,934
Reaction score
60,858


Gaethje rematch or Gamrot (if he beats Hooker next month) make the most sense imo.
 
Gamrot would be fuckkiiinggg fire! Both guys push forward, Gamrot so grapple heavy with his style and Oliveira is just lethal both striking and grappling!

It would be amazing and a match up we haven’t seen yet. Make it happen Hunter!
 
I think Gamrot and him train together or at least have. They probably would prefer not to fight.
 
Volk or Covington would be cool. Max deserves a title shot at FW and if Volk is getting next he should just wait.
 
I think he finishes Colby and Id watch it
 
svmr_db said:


Gaethje rematch or Gamrot (if he beats Hooker next month) make the most sense imo.
Click to expand...


Sign of weakness.

Personal indecisiveness = personal weakness.

A truly committed fighter should know exactly whom he wishes to fight next.
 
Nobru said:
I think he finishes Colby and Id watch it
Click to expand...

Maybe, I think if it was up at 170 that Colby still has enough gas in the tank to lay and pray him in 5 round fight.
 
svmr_db said:
Maybe, I think if it was up at 170 that Colby still has enough gas in the tank to lay and pray him in 5 round fight.
Click to expand...
hell yeah nothing is certain, I just read Colby and immediately pictured another sub win for Charles
 
Spath said:
Gamrot would be fuckkiiinggg fire! Both guys push forward, Gamrot so grapple heavy with his style and Oliveira is just lethal both striking and grappling!

It would be amazing and a match up we haven’t seen yet. Make it happen Hunter!
Click to expand...
Yeah, this sounds like a great fight to me.
 
fortheo said:
5 potential rematches? that is too many rematch options lol. Give him the winner of Gamrot and hooker.
Click to expand...
Should have been him vs Gamrot honestly. Gamrot is basically on a TS and a win over Charles guarantees it.

And for Charles, it gets him back into the mix for a TS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AdamWarlock
let's take a look at the LW ranking for Islam
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
ThePimblettEra
T
Gabe
Oliveira Has Been Linked to Fights With Gamrot, BSD, and Hooker - Predict Who is Next for Do Bronx
Replies
18
Views
337
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,979
Messages
55,946,582
Members
175,004
Latest member
babito

Share this page

Back
Top