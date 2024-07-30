Max for the BMF.
Gaethje rematch or Gamrot (if he beats Hooker next month) make the most sense imo.
I think he finishes Colby and Id watch it
hell yeah nothing is certain, I just read Colby and immediately pictured another sub win for CharlesMaybe, I think if it was up at 170 that Colby still has enough gas in the tank to lay and pray him in 5 round fight.
Yeah, this sounds like a great fight to me.Gamrot would be fuckkiiinggg fire! Both guys push forward, Gamrot so grapple heavy with his style and Oliveira is just lethal both striking and grappling!
It would be amazing and a match up we haven’t seen yet. Make it happen Hunter!
Should have been him vs Gamrot honestly. Gamrot is basically on a TS and a win over Charles guarantees it.5 potential rematches? that is too many rematch options lol. Give him the winner of Gamrot and hooker.