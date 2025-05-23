Kowboy On Sherdog
️Charles Oliveira says “it will be over” for Jack Della Maddalena if Islam Makhachev takes him down:
"I think Islam is going to do very well in this weight, right? Now, he's going to be much stronger...
If [JDM] will let Islam grab him and put him down, it's over."… pic.twitter.com/937lhS4f01
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 23, 2025
Charles Oliveira doesn’t think Jack Della Maddalena can hold his own on the ground against Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev (27-1) had long been eyeing a move up to welterweight, but his friend, former champ Belal Muhammad, stood as a hurdle. However, that changed with Maddalena (18-2) dethroned “Remember the Name” at UFC 315 earlier this month. Makhachev immediately announced a move to 170, with Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White confirming that he will challenge Maddalena for the title next.
Makhachev’s former foe Oliveira (35-10) recently shared his prediction for the upcoming fight. While Oliveira acknowledged Maddalena’s striking skills, he also believes Makhachev will be much stronger after moving up. “Do Bronx” says we’ll have ourselves a fight as long as Maddalena manages to do what he did in his win against Muhammad. However, Oliveira doesn’t think the Australian stands any chance on the ground.
“Maddalena has a very complicated game because he’s a guy who deosn’t come out to knock [you] out fast, he comes to make you hurt. Little by little, right?” Oliveira told Full Violence. “Little by little. That’s what he did now against Belal. But I think Islam is going to do very well in this weight, right? Now he’s going to be much stronger. It’s a game where you just have to grab him and put him down. I think Jack Della Maddalena is going to do the same fight he did now against Belal, hitting, moving, getting out, hurting, it’s a fight. But if you let Islam grab him and take him down, it’s over.”
While Oliveira had been stripped off his title due to a weight miss, the Brazilian was essentially defending his strap when he fought Makhachev at UFC 280 in 2022. Makhachev submitted him in the second round and went on to defend his title four times. Meanwhile, Oliveira has since sandwiched a loss against Arman Tsarukyan between wins over Beneil Dariush and Michael Chandler. Oliveira is now set to fight former featherweight king Ilia Topuria (16-0) for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 317 on June 28.
