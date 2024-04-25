Charles Oliveira’s strength of schedule vs Islam Mach’s

Oliveira had a great run. But Islam stopped it. And now there is no chance of a rematch. Islam also fought no one high ranked because the UFC matchmaking is terrible. At best for Oliveira fans at this point will be if Islam loses the belt and never regains it. But the loss won't be to Charles.
 
Charles has the better resume as of now. Islam is the better fighter as of now. This point only gonna be relevant if Islam loses this year.
 
That night was incredible, Islam effortlessly took everything Charles worked for, which is why many of his supporters are still bitter. This might be the new Conor vs Khabib.

<RomeroSalute>
 
stiopic-islam-makhachev.gif
 
DecisionSplit said:
Oliveira had a great run. But Islam stopped it. And now there is no chance of a rematch. Islam also fought no one high ranked because the UFC matchmaking is terrible. At best for Oliveira fans at this point will be if Islam loses the belt and never regains it. But the loss won't be to Charles.
Click to expand...

The real F##k up was having Volk vs Islam 2 on short notice. It should have been Gamrot.

Charles needs to win his next one and hope that the Islam fight is there next year before Islam moves up to WW.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Lol @bathtubbers living from than one moment in one fight, when Charles has 13 minutes full of finishing sequences and highlights in his long career in the UFC.

Click to expand...


According to "bathtubbers" I am pretty sure all of Charles wins go on Islam's resume because Islam whooped Charles ass.
(Source MMath, transitive property).

Also, Khabibs wins are considered assumed wins.
(Source: MMath; associative property)

Thus the division is cleaned out and Islam needs to go to 170.
<Y2JSmirk>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
Media Chael Sonnen: Islam & Charles DON’T Want to Fight…
Replies
7
Views
569
Dionysian
Dionysian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,000
Messages
55,460,346
Members
174,787
Latest member
Freddie556

Share this page

Back
Top