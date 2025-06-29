Charles landed a brutal elbow right off the bat

Topturo takes a lot of risks in his fights and it will catch up to him sooner or later for sure. For the moment lets just enjoy his excellence tho.

I went frame by frame to see how it landed and this is what I got
wqxwxwe.png
 
sdpdude9 said:
If I had one knock on Topuria it’s that his defensive game isn’t the best. He does eat some shots but you gotta put yourself in danger to engage there.
He also has patterns he repeats.

Someone will eventually figure it out and instead of missing a shot aimed at where he is, they will hurt him with a shot aimed at where he is going.

Slip left of the centerline and down
Reset
Duck right off the centerline
Reset

Repeat.

A lot of times he does a step/feint to start it.

He does it AFTER exchanges as a "tick" the same way Dustin pulls at his shorts.


it reminds me of capoeira, or more accurately, the concept of capoeira rhythm and movement but done with small boxing slips similar to the string drill boxers do

Ilias first slip, from the first strike opponents engage with is almost always a small slip to his left with his head .

Last edited:
sdpdude9 said:
If I had one knock on Topuria it’s that his defensive game isn’t the best. He does eat some shots but you gotta put yourself in danger to engage there.
It’s always going to be like that though, for anyone

If Topuria fought a clone of himself, and that clone trained like Merab with some of Ian Garry’s striking coaching, that version would win most matches under the unified ruleset.

To be exciting and take risks is a trade off that should be applauded not questioned
 
Marko Polo said:
It’s always going to be like that though, for anyone

If Topuria fought a clone of himself, and that clone trained like Merab with some of Ian Garry’s striking coaching, that version would win most matches under the unified ruleset.

To be exciting and take risks is a trade off that should be applauded not questioned
Not saying it’s not entertaining. He’s fun as fuck to watch. But rather if he has a weakness in his game that’s it.
 
ToTheMax said:
Confidence is a helluva drug. Topuria is undefeated and just refuses to lose in any way. The guy will just walk through any abuse because he can't understand losing.
Similar to Costa when he was undefeated and just walked down Yoel.
Hi Paulo
 
sdpdude9 said:
Not saying it’s not entertaining. He’s fun as fuck to watch. But rather if he has a weakness in his game that’s it.
Yeah I agree and to add I think his greatest strength could also become his weakness - his confidence. This could lead to rigidity in a tougher fight with say someone like Arman where he might have to make adjustments
 
sdpdude9 said:
If I had one knock on Topuria it’s that his defensive game isn’t the best. He does eat some shots but you gotta put yourself in danger to engage there.
I mean you said it yourself — his fighting style doesn’t work unless he eats some shots

The question is if he’s minimizing the damage he takes or if his defense gets sloppier then it needs to be
 
usernamee said:
Topturo takes a lot of risks in his fights and it will catch up to him sooner or later for sure. For the moment lets just enjoy his excellence tho.

I went frame by frame to see how it landed and this is what I got
wqxwxwe.png
That was a hard shot and Ilia's head snapped back.

But I don't agree with the narrative that it will catch up with him.

Ilia hasn't taken much damage the past 3 fights. He had some lacerations from Volk and Max, but those fights ended early, as did last night's fight.

Wars result in wear and tear, but Ilia only went to 5 rounds vs Emmitt, and his fight vs Youssef was low volume in terms of strikes landed.

His power and ability to counter are going to make opponents going forward tentative to pull the trigger. It's the same effect that Chama had until Ank beat him soundly on the feet.
 
That Chuck Liddell style of striking defense. Works well until it doesn't, takes some years off for sure.
 
jeff7b9 said:
He also has patterns he repeats.

Someone will eventually figure it out and instead of missing a shot aimed at where he is, they will hurt him with a shot aimed at where he is going.

Slip left of the centerline and down
Reset
Duck right off the centerline
Reset

Repeat.

A lot of times he does a step/feint to start it.

He does it AFTER exchanges as a "tick" the same way Dustin pulls at his shorts.


it reminds me of capoeira, or more accurately, the concept of capoeira rhythm and movement but done with small boxing slips similar to the string drill boxers do

_________


Ilias first slip, from the first strike opponents engage with is almost always a small slip to his left with his head .

---
Can you cut to 155?

Think we’ve got Top’s next challenger right here.
 
illia's style is predicated on risk, he's not a point fighter

he'll knock you the fuck out, and he knows it
 
