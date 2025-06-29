Charles landed a brutal elbow right off the bat

Marko Polo
Thank you Jurgen
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2020
- Messages
- 7,322
- Reaction score
- 25,676
And Topuria ate it like tapas
If I had one knock on Topuria it’s that his defensive game isn’t the best. He does eat some shots but you gotta put yourself in danger to engage there.
It’s always going to be like that though, for anyoneIf I had one knock on Topuria it’s that his defensive game isn’t the best. He does eat some shots but you gotta put yourself in danger to engage there.
Not saying it’s not entertaining. He’s fun as fuck to watch. But rather if he has a weakness in his game that’s it.It’s always going to be like that though, for anyone
If Topuria fought a clone of himself, and that clone trained like Merab with some of Ian Garry’s striking coaching, that version would win most matches under the unified ruleset.
To be exciting and take risks is a trade off that should be applauded not questioned
Hi PauloConfidence is a helluva drug. Topuria is undefeated and just refuses to lose in any way. The guy will just walk through any abuse because he can't understand losing.
Similar to Costa when he was undefeated and just walked down Yoel.
Not saying it’s not entertaining. He’s fun as fuck to watch. But rather if he has a weakness in his game that’s it.
I mean you said it yourself — his fighting style doesn’t work unless he eats some shotsIf I had one knock on Topuria it’s that his defensive game isn’t the best. He does eat some shots but you gotta put yourself in danger to engage there.
That was a hard shot and Ilia's head snapped back.Topturo takes a lot of risks in his fights and it will catch up to him sooner or later for sure. For the moment lets just enjoy his excellence tho.
I went frame by frame to see how it landed and this is what I got
He also has patterns he repeats.
Someone will eventually figure it out and instead of missing a shot aimed at where he is, they will hurt him with a shot aimed at where he is going.
Slip left of the centerline and down
Reset
Duck right off the centerline
Reset
Repeat.
A lot of times he does a step/feint to start it.
He does it AFTER exchanges as a "tick" the same way Dustin pulls at his shorts.
it reminds me of capoeira, or more accurately, the concept of capoeira rhythm and movement but done with small boxing slips similar to the string drill boxers do
_________
Ilias first slip, from the first strike opponents engage with is almost always a small slip to his left with his head .
---