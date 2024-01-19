KnockoutsGalore
After previously dropping the charges until they were able to investigate the firearm, involuntary manslaughter charges have been filed against Alec Baldwin, again.
This is coming on the heels of the news that the armorer will begin her own trial on Feb. 21. She has still yet to give any reason as to how live rounds ended up on the movie set.
I think one of the biggest things is that the FBI Damaged the gun during their testing, which seemingly came back inconclusive, so the gun was 'put back together' and then determined that it was functioning properly. If they fixed it... how can they tell what it did prior to being broken?