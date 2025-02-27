  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Chappie

mozfonky

mozfonky

We oughta be fightin' a bottle of Geritol.
@Gold
Joined
Mar 25, 2003
Messages
24,501
Reaction score
9,522
Didn't know much about Chappie prior to watching this vid. Did not know how he could possibly teach Joe Louis anything when the fighters of his era didn't fight anything like Joe. All mystery, but with a little bit of the dark areas illuminated. No fighter ever fought like Joe before or since and I've never seen anyone punch like him though I'm sure someone did.

Amazingly, Chappie was 133 pounds in his prime, beat many larger men which is a feat in any era but most incredibly, apparently took on Jack Johnson in sparring and totally decimated him. Beating guys more than a couple divisions above a natural weight is honestly rare at the elite level if the opponent is truly elite, this guys fighting a heavyweight who outweighed him by at least 70 pounds, simply boggles the mind and is up in the realm of Bruce Lee Myth shit.

 
