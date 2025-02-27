Didn't know much about Chappie prior to watching this vid. Did not know how he could possibly teach Joe Louis anything when the fighters of his era didn't fight anything like Joe. All mystery, but with a little bit of the dark areas illuminated. No fighter ever fought like Joe before or since and I've never seen anyone punch like him though I'm sure someone did.



Amazingly, Chappie was 133 pounds in his prime, beat many larger men which is a feat in any era but most incredibly, apparently took on Jack Johnson in sparring and totally decimated him. Beating guys more than a couple divisions above a natural weight is honestly rare at the elite level if the opponent is truly elite, this guys fighting a heavyweight who outweighed him by at least 70 pounds, simply boggles the mind and is up in the realm of Bruce Lee Myth shit.



